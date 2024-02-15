WISH-TV Medical Expert Dr. Janel Gordon shares her story

WISH-TV welcomes Dr. Janel Gordon as its new medical expert. Dr. Gordon, who brings a rich medical background to the station, will be introduced to viewers across Indiana, spotlighting her professional journey and engaging in a playful segment of “Would You Rather.” As an avid reader and someone who identifies as “vegan-ish,” Dr. Gordon combines her personal interests with her professional expertise, making her a unique addition to the WISH-TV team.

Dr. Gordon is a triple board-certified physician in family, obesity, and lifestyle medicine. Her journey in medicine is deeply rooted in Indiana, where she was born and raised in Indianapolis. Despite initially leaving Indianapolis in search of new experiences and education in North Carolina, Maryland, and Kentucky, Dr. Gordon returned to her home state, driven by family ties and the burgeoning local food scene.

During a comprehensive interview on WISH-TV’s Daybreak, Dr. Gordon shared insights into her decision to return to Indianapolis, citing the city’s enhanced culinary landscape as a significant factor. She encourages residents to explore new dining experiences, emphasizing the growth and diversity of local restaurants.

Dr. Gordon’s approach to nutrition, particularly her advocacy for a plant-based diet, reflects her specialization in lifestyle medicine. She aims to clarify misconceptions about dietary restrictions, promoting a balanced and predominantly plant-based diet without completely excluding animal products.

In her new role at WISH-TV, Dr. Gordon is determined to provide viewers with reliable and insightful health information, addressing the challenge of misinformation prevalent in the digital age. She highlights the importance of discerning accurate health data, especially for younger generations influenced by social media. Dr. Gordon believes her passion for reading and continuous learning will be instrumental in her efforts to distill complex health topics for the audience, contributing to informed and healthy communities.