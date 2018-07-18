Woman arrested for murder of 13-year-old to not be charged at this time

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Marion County prosecutors are not filing charges against a 33-year old woman arrested in connection to the shootings death of a 13-year old boy.

Harry Talifer was shot and killed Thursday after, according to family, he tried to break up an argument.

Shantell Taylor made her initial court appearance in court Wednesday morning. That’s when prosecutors announced they were not filing charges at this time.

The boy’s mother, Shawnta Winston, is demanding justice.

“I checked my baby’s pulse. I seen my baby fighting for his life. For them to let this lady go is beyond me,” Winston said.

In court Wednesday morning, Winston anticipated seeing Taylor charged. Instead, she said, prosecutors pulled her aside.

“She (a prosecutor) asked us to come and speak with her in a conference room and told us today that Shantell Taylor would not be charged with my son’s murder,” Taylor said.

Prosecutors would not say what went into their decision. Winston said she believes it has to do with conflicting witness statements. She maintained, however, there were several people who saw what happened.

“This is why people take things into their own hands, and it’s sad. They need to do their job,” Winston said.

“It infuriates me. My son did not deserve this. He deserves justice, and my son will have justice for this,” Winston said.

Taylor surrendered to police Saturday in connection to Talifer’s shooting death. Her attorneys, Michael Kyle and Kathie A. Perry, released this statement:

“Our client, Shantell Taylor, supports a full investigation and is pleased to know that the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and the police will continue to investigate the shooting and tragic death of Harry Taliefer. Shantell is also aware that she has not been excluded as a suspect simply because of the State’s decision to not file charges against her at this time. We appreciate the professionalism of the Prosecutor’s Office and thank them for being receptive and communicative with our office over these past several days. Our Team will also continue to investigate and work with Shantell hoping that all of the facts of what happened are brought to light.”

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office tells us that the matter remains under investigation.

People with information that could help poilce can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.