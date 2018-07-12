Woman injured in double shooting dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman who was shot Monday morning has died of her injuries, according to police.

Heather Mandujano, 40, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after first responders found her and 28-year-old Adam Walls suffering with gunshot wounds around 6 a.m. Monday morning in the 1500 block of Barth Avenue. Walls was taken to the hospital stable on Monday.

Police on Wednesday had said Mandujano was not expected to survive.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of 36-year-old John Woodcock in connection with the shooting.

Investigators have not provided information on what led up to the shooting.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.