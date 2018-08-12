Woman killed in drive-by shooting on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating a fatal drive-by shooting on the city’s near northwest side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1200 block of West 32nd Street — that’s at Elmira Street and west of MLK Jr. Street — around 10:22 p.m. Saturday on a report of a possible person shot.

A woman was shot multiple times from a moving truck with darkly tinted windows and died at the scene, police said.

A large crowd of friends and family were gathered near the scene on Saturday night.

No additional information was immediately available.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.