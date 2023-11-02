Your trusted guide to a healthier cold and flu season

Dr. Darria Long, an Emergency Room physician and devoted mother of two, joined us to show how to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

Her expertise extends beyond the emergency room, as she has become the nation’s go-to doctor for making life better, especially for women, in an era defined by constant distractions and high stress.

As the colder months draw near and the cold and flu season looms, millions of people nationwide are seeking ways to safeguard their health.

Dr. Long offers invaluable insights into how individuals and families can stay present and resilient during these challenging times.

Moreover, she highlights the significance of having Mucinex 12H as an essential tool in every household’s cold and flu season arsenal, providing viewers with peace of mind and practical advice for the upcoming season.

While over-the-counter products can be beneficial, it’s crucial to use them as directed. If symptoms persist, consulting a healthcare professional is the next prudent step.

Dr. Long emphasizes the importance of key preventative measures that can significantly reduce the spread of germs during the cold and flu season.

Simple actions like frequent handwashing, covering one’s nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and using the elbow as a sneeze shield in the absence of tissue can make a substantial difference in preventing illness transmission.

Dr. Darria Long’s expertise is a valuable resource for individuals and families seeking to navigate the upcoming season.