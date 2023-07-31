Best Female Libido Enhancers: Top Supplements to Boost Sexual Health for Women

The topic of female libido enhancers has gained significant attention in recent years as more women are seeking ways to improve their sexual satisfaction. With the abundance of products claiming to enhance female libido, it can be overwhelming to determine which ones are truly effective.

If you’re searching for the best female libido enhancers, it’s important to research and find safe, natural, and proven products.

This article will review some top options available, helping you make an informed decision and rediscover your sexual spark.

The Top-Rated Female Libido Enhancer Supplements in 2023

Here’s a look at our top picks of female libido enhancers that come in the form of natural and potent supplements:

HerSolution Pills

Provestra

It is a known fact that when your Queen V is bone dry, sex can feel uncomfortable. To help overcome this issue and enhance female libido, HerSolution Pills, one of the best female libido enhancers, helps to improve vaginal lubrication.

When you’re struggling with vaginal dryness, sex can be painful and rationally reduce your appetite for the same. This is why HerSolution Pills contain organic stimulants and aphrodisiacs such as l-arginine, mucuna pruriens, and horny goat weed to improve libido in women.

The supplement is carefully made in a cGMP and FDA-registered facility, undergoing several quality and safety tests before being made available to the wider public.

How Does HerSolution Pills Work?

HerSolution understands that low estrogen levels are the major cause of vaginal dryness. To help overcome this significant problem, HerSolution Pills help stimulate the proper functioning of the hypothalamus.

This stimulates estrogen levels in the body which helps restore its natural balance. With fixed estrogen levels, your vaginal walls return from thin, less elastic, and dry to engorged with readiness.

It also improves blood flow to the clitoral region, enhancing vaginal lubrication and improving female libido.

Who Are HerSolution Pills Best For?

HerSolution Pills is the perfect route to enhanced libido for anyone who does not wish to resort to invasive methods or drugstore chemicals that can cause more harm than good.

More importantly, it is made for women who have faced unavoidable hormonal changes due to pregnancy, childbirth, menopause, exposure to synthetic estrogens, and a poor lifestyle.

This all-in-one female libido enhancer regulates female hormones, which in turn helps boost libido and skyrocket your pleasures.

Thus, if you want to spice up your sex life again while also improving overall sexual health, go for HerSolution Pills.

HerSolution Pills Side Effects and Serving Instructions

Approved by Dr. Karen Vieira, Ph.D., MSM, the supplement has no side effects. However, it should not be consumed by people under 18.

You should also consult a medical professional if you are pregnant or on concurrent medications before supplementing with HerSolution Pills.

Libido levels start declining as soon as women hit 30. But have you ever wondered why? The reason is many women begin experiencing perimenopause starting in their early 30s. If you don’t know, perimenopause has its issues to tackle, the #1 being poor libido.

This is where Provestra steps into the picture. Provestra is a clinically formulated, natural, and safe supplement that works as a female libido enhancer and also helps relieve symptoms of menopause.

It is a doctor-formulated supplement and one of the best female libido enhancers, rated as #1 by many women. Moreover, it is also doctor-recommended to help facilitate vaginal lubrication and steer clear of future vaginal dryness, all while relentlessly tackling menopause symptoms.

How Does Provestra Work?

As mentioned, menopause and perimenopause are the #1 perpetrators of poor female libido and sexual health. Thus, to improve female libido, Provestra, made by Leading Edge Health, contains 18 potent and clinically-backed ingredients that can help regulate hormone production.

This helps fight against the stressful and exhausting symptoms of menopause and allows women to transition into the post-menopause phase with ease and no pain.

It also works to stimulate estrogen production and help your hypothalamus function correctly so you can find relief and alleviate stress which otherwise leads to low libido in females.

The supplement also stimulates your sex hormones when taken consistently to help increase lubrication in the vagina and clitoral region. This helps promote heightened sexual sensitivity while also providing longer-lasting orgasms.

Who Is Provestra Best For?

As per Leading Edge Health, Provestra is best suited for women who have started to see a decline in their libido post the onset of perimenopause.

It also works as an ideal relieving solution for women above 40 who have been dealing with the symptoms of menopause for quite a while and have been unable to find a resolution.

Put, Provestra is here to help you through the three stages of menopause, regardless of your age.

Moreover, if you can not deal with uncomfortable sex, less vaginal lubrication, hot flashes, and moodiness anymore, you can resort to Provestra and its natural formulation.

Provestra Side Effects and Serving Instructions

There are no known side effects of Provestra. To make the most of the supplement, consume one pill daily with water or any beverage you choose.

If a doctor has recommended Provestra, follow the consumption instructions to the T.

The Top-Rated Female Libido Enhancer Topicals

Topicals are a perfect match for your needs if you do not like to take the long route and would much rather relish the immediate effects of female libido enhancers.

Below are our top two picks of the best female libido-enhancing topicals:

Vigorelle

HerSolution Gel

Vigorelle instant arousal gel cream is a non-sticky libido-enhancing gel that helps heighten feelings of sexual desire in women who are not ‘that into sex’ anymore.

Featured in the Fourth Edition of Healthy Living, Vigorelle has been applauded highly by its users for helping them feel more vibrant and aroused again.

This means that you and your partner are in for a real treat! Yes, you heard that right!

The texture of Vigorelle is carefully crafted to be sensual and deliciously smooth, owing to its water-based consistency. This helps you pass into sensuality and intimacy, where there are no bounds to your sexual happiness.

Moreover, this body cream has no absurd fragrances or floral notes often found in drugstore lubes.

All in all, Vigorelle helps in providing a more appealing color, increased lubrication properties, and longer-lasting sensation, all while growing moisture-retention properties of your lady bits.

However, it is important to remember that Vigorelle is a complementary topical, which still relies on your body’s capacity to overcome nutritional deficiencies and hormonal imbalances that lead to poor libido.

Thus, taking your time with Vigorelle Gel and complementing its usage with patience and an improved lifestyle is important to restore natural balance and start feeling that zing in the bedroom again.

How Does Vigorelle Work?

Marked as the ‘next generation of sexual and libido enhancement for women,’ Vigorelle works by circulating blood to the lady bits. This helps increase relaxation and eventually helps restore sexual desire.

Moreover, sexual stimulants, such as wild yam and damiana, support sexual response while improving vaginal lubrication. This makes women yearn for physical intimacy and some good bedroom performance.

Finally, Vigorelle works to balance the hormone levels in the body and heal genital tissues to offer well-rounded health benefits beyond just enhancing female libido.

Who Is Vigorelle Best For?

The Vigorelle body cream is developed especially for those women who are chemically sensitive and health conscious. If you are looking for a condom-compatible and easy-to-wash formula, Vigorelle is the right choice.

It is also great for women whose vaginal pH must always be balanced since Vigorelle is a pH-balanced formula.

And, finally, if you are done with drugstore lubes that contain heavy chemicals and parabens without catering to your varying needs, you can switch to Vigorelle without a thought. It is free from propylene glycol methylparaben or Propylparaben, offering holistic health benefits.

Vigorelle Side Effects and Usage Instructions

There are no side effects of Vigorelle, as claimed by the makers. It is justifiable to believe the same since the topical is free from parabens, petrochemical by-products, and artificial fragrances – especially designed for chemically-sensitive people.

It is also pH balanced, which seals in the claims of its safety as it does not alter the chemistry of your vagina, which can otherwise lead to unwanted issues.

The best part about Vigorelle is that there are no nonsensical and tacky usage instructions, no prerequisite of different techniques to be tried, and no pills to be taken. All you have to do is take a pea-sized amount at the tip of your finger and apply the gel onto your mucus membrane right below the clitoris.

The reasoning is that the mucus membrane is non-keratinized, while skin is keratinized and less susceptible to fast absorption. This means that application on the mucus membrane will help the potent and fast-acting nutrients quickly absorb into the body and produce immediate effects.

HerSolution Gel, believes it or not, is a gift you can give yourself to spice up your sex life. If you dread sex and don’t think it is as steamy as you last read in the erotic novella, HerSolution Gel is about to change your mind.

Carefully formulated by the same team of professionals who created the bestselling HerSolution Pills, HerSolution Gel is a 100% natural and non-prescription formula to bring your libido back to life.

It is naturally formulated and has a great glide-on formula, thanks to the hand-select blend of aloe, shea, and cocoa butter.

It has been manufactured in cGMP pharmaceutical labs under strict vigilance for quality and safety control.

The HerSolution Gel is so effective at reigniting your appetite for sex that it has already been featured in “The Doctors,” a daily show in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Ireland, Sweden, and Finland.

How Does HerSolution Gel Work?

HerSolution Gel takes a multi-faceted approach toward helping you on your journey to make sex fun again. How? Primarily, HerSolution Gel increases appetite for sex by helping improve vaginal lubrication.

With little to no vaginal lubrication, it is quite justifiable to dread sex because it is not enjoyable. However, HerSolution Gel contains several ingredients that help promote instant vaginal lubrication, promoting quicker body arousal.

Using L-arginine, HerSolution Gel helps increase blood flow to the vagina and the clitoral regions. This, in turn, helps intensify the feeling of engorged readiness. It also contains several other aphrodisiacs and natural botanical essences that stimulate the release of neurotransmitters associated with wet and wild emotions.

Who Is HerSolution Gel Best For?

Now, who is HerSolution Gel made for?

If you are someone who does not want to resort to drugstore lubes owing to their chemical composition, HerSolution Gel is the perfect choice for you.

This topical is also great if you are looking for more spontaneous effects. By offering quicker full-body arousal, HerSolution Gel helps you achieve more intense and pleasurable muscle contractions during orgasms.

HerSolution Gel Side Effects and Usage Instructions

The precise and spa-quality formulation of HerSolution Gel does not have any side effects. However, it contains several stimulating ingredients; therefore, if you have a very sensitive clitoris or a medical condition, it is best to steer clear of HerSolution Gel. If you’d still like to give it a shot, it is advisable to consult a medical professional before starting to use this potent topical.

Now, onto the usage instructions; starting with HerSolution Gel is pretty simple. All you have to do is take a small pea-sized amount of gel and rub it onto your clitoris. This helps stimulate the absorption of the velvety gel into the body.

Scientific Evidence Supporting Ingredients in The Best Female Libido Enhancers

Wild yam, a core component in many female libido enhancers, is thought to increase sex drive in females. A 2006 study evaluated the effects of wild yam on female sexual dysfunction and found that taking 300 mg of dried wild yam root extract increased sexual desire measurements by almost 18% compared to the placebo group.

Moreover, it was also observed that taking 500 mg daily produced an even greater effect on healthy premenopausal and postmenopausal female participants who reported low libido issues.

A more recent study from 2011 showed that taking wild yam supplements significantly improved levels of sexual arousal, satisfaction with orgasmic experience, lubrication during intercourse, and overall scores.

The researchers concluded that such findings suggest that wild yam could be beneficial in treating mild cases of female sexual dysfunction related to stress or hormonal imbalances.

Additionally, a separate clinical trial tested thirty-two postmenopausal women experiencing decreased sexual desire due to hormonal imbalance for twelve weeks; each woman was given an epimedium sagittatum supplement each day before bedtime. At the end of the experiment, researchers found that 90% had regained healthy levels of sex drive.

These results demonstrate that the ingredients in the supplements above are highly effective for boosting female libido safely and naturally.

Metrics We Considered For Ranking The Best Female Libido Enhancers of 2023

With such a variety of options, it can be hard to decide which product is the best for you. Fortunately, some metrics can help narrow your selection and ensure you get the right fit.

In this section, we’ll take a look at these metrics employed by us to pick the best female libido enhancers:

Inclusion Of Shea/Cocoa (Or Other Butter) For Lubes

Regarding sexual lubricants, having an ingredient that helps create a silky texture and keeps the product sliding smoothly is key. One of those ingredients is natural kinds of butter such as shea or cocoa butter.

Not only do these ingredients provide great texture, but they also deliver additional benefits to users, such as improved moisturization and conditioning.

Products that include these natural butters often rank higher on our list because they provide a better overall experience than those without them.

Natural Aphrodisiacs Used and Dosage

The ingredients found in female libido enhancers can range from plant-based extracts to artificial stimulants. When considering a product for our rankings, we drew attention to natural aphrodisiacs such as Maca Root Extract, Horny Goat Weed Extract, Damiana Leaf Extract, or Muira Puama Bark Extract.

Not only are these natural aphrodisiacs helpful for improving sexual desire and libido levels in women, but they are also considered completely safe for long-term usage without any side effects reported.

Additionally, we gave importance to each product’s dosage information, indicating how much entire extract must be consumed to help achieve desired results.

Money-Back Guarantee

This factor is crucial as it shows the manufacturer’s confidence in their product. A money-back guarantee ensures that customers can try the product risk-free and receive a refund if unsatisfied with the results.

A money-back guarantee indicates that the manufacturer stands behind their product and believes in its effectiveness. It also reassures customers who may be hesitant to try a new product.

Considering this metric, we aimed to prioritize products that offer consumer protection and ensure customer satisfaction.

Pricing

Pricing is an important ranking factor because it significantly impacts customers’ purchasing decisions. Customers always look for the best value for their money and compare shopping to find the most cost-effective product. By considering pricing, we identified products that offered great worth for a competitive price and prioritized them in our rankings.

Free From Parabens and Harmful Chemicals (For Lubes)

One of the most important metrics we considered while ranking the best female libido enhancers of 2023 was whether or not they were free from parabens and harmful chemicals, especially when it came to lubricants.

In addition to parabens, we also looked for products free from other harmful chemicals commonly found in lubricants. These chemicals can include additives, fragrances, and artificial colors that may cause irritation or allergic reactions.

Texture and Absorption Rate (For Lubes)

The final important factor we measured while ranking the best female libido enhancers of 2023 was lubricants’ texture and absorption rate. The smoothness is crucial to the overall experience and comfort during intimate activities. We looked for lubes that had a smooth and silky texture, ensuring ease of application and reducing any potential discomfort.

Additionally, the absorption rate of lubricants was a significant factor for us. A lube with a fast absorption rate ensures that it does not leave a sticky or greasy residue, allowing for a more natural and pleasurable experience. We prioritized lubricants that are quickly absorbed by the body, promoting long-lasting lubrication without any unwanted residue.

Final Thoughts On The Best Female Libido Enhancers in 2023

Finding the best female libido enhancer that suits your needs is crucial to enhance your libido and reignite your passion in the bedroom. Before you decide on a product, it is important to understand whether you’d like to improve your libido using lubes or pills.

While each has unique benefits, it’s essential to understand which will be most effective for you.

You can also use both as your first line of alternative treatment. Once you’ve chosen, you can take your pick from the list above and start your journey to optimized sexual health.

