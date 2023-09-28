Best Psychics Online 2023 – Top 11 Sites To Guide Your Path to Enlightenment

DISCLAIMER: This is paid content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WISH-TV. The content presented on this page has been created and provided entirely by the advertiser.

So you’ve seen the tarot reading videos making rounds on social media, and now you want to have a reading of your own.

Look no further because we’ve compiled 11 of the best online psychic sites for 2023.

You can find legitimate spiritual readings from the industry’s most experienced professionals in tarot readings, spirit mediumship, crystal healing, and more.

At the top of the list is Purple Garden, which offers quality readings for as low as $0.99 per minute.

Read on for more.

Where To Find the Best Psychics Online

First Look

Purple Garden – Best online psychics overall (FREE $10 credit) Kasamba – Best online psychics for love (3 FREE mins + 50% OFF) Keen – Best online psychics for variety (10 mins for $1.99) AskNow – Best online psychics for cartomancy (5 FREE mins) California Psychics – Most strictly-screened online psychics ($1/min) Purple Ocean – Best online psychics for recorded readings (Flat rates) Psychic Source – Best online psychics for mediumship ($1/min) Oranum – Best online psychics for video calls (10,000 FREE coins) Psychic Oz – Best deals with the best online psychics (3 FREE mins) Mysticsense – Best online psychics for low budgets (5 FREE mins) PurpleTides – Best online psychics for instant readings (as low as $5/reading)

When you’ve tried everything but answers are still far from reach, psychic readings can give you the light you need. And countless readers are more than willing to help.

We’ve reviewed the 11 best online psychic sites where thousands of reputable psychics offer their services.

We’re starting it off with Purple Garden, our overall top pick.

1. Purple Garden – Best Online Psychics Overall

Pros

Best online psychics free $10 credit on the first reading

1000+ best online psychics available

Top-notch customer feedback

Spanish language option

Transcribed readings for easy scrolling

Cons

Rates differ from reading to reading

Site Overview

Purple Garden’s thousands of 5-star reviews speak for themselves. Loyal customers have said they frequent the site because it consistently provides high-quality readings.

With over 1,000 of the best psychics online and a decade of experience, it’s no wonder many patrons continue to trust Purple Garden.

Features

What sets Purple Garden apart is its diverse network of the best psychics online who offer services in both English and Spanish. This is also a significant reason why they’re globally revered.

Readings on Purple Garden start at just $0.99 per minute and can go up to $17.99 per minute, depending on your chosen psychic.

Additionally, first-time users of Purple Garden can enjoy a $10 best online psychics free credit to top off the sessions with their best cheap psychics online.

Gifted Psychics

Love Psychic Gina has been on the platform for almost as long as the site has been up. And in that time, she has completed more than 5,000 readings. She specializes in soulmate connections, so she’s worth a shot if you’re on the search for one.

Lighting the Path has an impressive track record on Purple Garden. Only around four years have passed since she joined the family, but she has delivered almost 10,000 readings. Expect pure honesty and clarity from this gentle advisor anytime, anywhere.

Final Verdict

Purple Garden is a reliable jack of all trades when it comes to psychic readings. Best of all, they provide valuable discounts for new and old users of any budget range.

>>Get $10 OFF on Purple Garden

2. Kasamba – Best Online Psychics for Love

Pros

Gives the best romance readings

Best online psychics free 3 minutes

50% off on first session

Two decades in the industry

$50 Satisfaction Guarantee

Best filters and matching process

Cons

Some readings may take time to be delivered

Site Overview

If the best online psychic sites were a group of friends, Kasamba would be the helpful love expert.

They have just the right psychic reader for any romantic situation, whether you’re single and looking for love or saying goodbye to a partner.

Features

From the get-go, you’ll find that their offers are some of the best in the industry.

You’re entitled to 3 free chat minutes with three advisors, so you can choose who you’re most compatible with. On top of that, you’ll receive an extra incentive of 3 best online psychics free minutes + 50% off on your first paid session.

However, in the rare event that you engage with a reader who doesn’t meet your expectations, a Satisfaction Guarantee is in place to ensure you get your money back.

Gifted Psychics

Truthful boasts over 25 years of experience in the field, even longer than Kasamba has been around. She’s an intuitive counselor who uses astrology and dream analysis to answer your burning questions and guide you in the right direction.

Spiritual Divini Service conducts her readings with directness and honesty. As a 3rd generation psychic reader, she has been exposed to some of the most talented and best psychics online. She is dedicated to delivering only the most accurate readings.

Final Verdict

Kasamba has no competition when it comes to romance readings with good deals. Their Best Match Guarantee ensures you’re always matched with the right psychic reader.

>>Get 3 FREE mins + 50% OFF at Kasamba

3. Keen – Best Online Psychics for Variety

Pros

Only $1.99 for 10 minutes

Best online psychics free 3 minutes

Mobile app for on-the-go use

Over 1,700 best online psychics to choose from

Horoscopes at no additional charge

Cons

Customer support is unavailable 24/7

Site Overview

You’ll never run out of choices if you use Keen to find the best online psychics in any specialty.

We’re talking over 1,700 of the best psychics online on their roster, with new professionals joining their ranks daily.

Features

Total beginners are warmly welcomed on Keen with a clear-cut guide on their Readings 101 page. This guide provides tips for beginners on finding the best psychics online, booking your session, and more.

Once you’ve learned the basics, you can claim the best online psychics free 3 minutes and your next 10 minutes for only $1.99 on your first booking.

Running late? Psychic profiles and readings are accessible through their mobile application, so you can access them even when you don’t have the time to sit in front of a desktop.

Gifted Psychics

Arradaza has been an advisor since 2000 and maintains an almost perfect average customer rating.

She is a clairaudient and clairvoyant who specializes in addressing career concerns. You can trust her to tap into your spirit guides and receive their messages for you.

Faith Newall is a compassionate psychic reader who can guide clients through grief using affirmations and mediumship.

With almost 50 years of experience, you can be sure to receive a detailed and empathetic approach to your questions.

Final Verdict

Keen’s list of advisors is one of the most extensive we’ve ever seen. You can spend hours reading through psychic profiles using the app because many great and interesting readers are available on the site.

>>Get 10 minutes for $1.99 on Keen

4. AskNow – Best Online Psychics for Cartomancy

Pros

Trusted site for tarot and oracle readings

Best online psychics free 5 minutes

Readings for only $1/minute

Nearly 20 years in the business

Free question through email

Cons

Full Satisfaction Guarantee unavailable

Site Overview

With almost 20 years in the business, newer online psychic sites could learn a thing or two from AskNow, especially regarding tarot and oracle readings.

AskNow is best known for cartomancy, which involves using cards to get a glimpse into your fate.

However, before a tarot card reader or any other type of reader can offer their services on AskNow, they must undergo a stringent screening process.

Features

AskNow’s 30-40 minute deals are available for as low as $1 per minute. Based on best online psychics reviews, 40 minutes is enough to ask your chosen psychic a long series of follow-up questions about your readings, making your $40 investment well worth it.

To cater to any budget, AskNow assigns the top-rated, elite, or master status to its best psychics online. You can use filters to sort through readers based on the corresponding price range.

All new AskNow users can take advantage of a free email question and receive the best online psychics free 5-minute introductory offer.

Gifted Psychics

Starweaver is a tarot reader and numerology expert with a decade of experience. He’s committed to the healing and self-development of each of his clients, which is why more and more clients seek sessions with him.

Psychic Layla has been relying on the power of her cards for the past 26 years. After performing more than 26,000 readings, she has not only made a name for herself on AskNow but also in the entire best online psychic world.

Final Verdict

AskNow is an excellent place to get the personalized tarot reading you’ve wanted for months. The best part is that you can receive quality readings on any budget from their top-rated, elite, or master readers.

>>Get 5 minutes FREE on AskNow

5. California Psychics – Most Strictly-Screened Online Psychics

Pros

Starts at only $1/minute

Provides blog posts on spirituality

Free natal chart

Collect reward points

Quality customer service

Cons

No video calls

Site Overview

Avid psychic reading customers know that California Psychics has some of the best online psychics and is a household name in the industry.

With almost 30 years of experience, many people might wonder how they’ve managed to thrive online despite the emergence of newer sites.

Their stringent screening process for psychic readers effectively ensures they only retain the best.

Features

If you choose California Psychics for your psychic reader needs, you can expect to spend at most $4 per minute for 20-minute readings.

Upon registration, you’ll also receive $20 in credit and a free birth chart. The birth chart has received positive feedback from customers for its eerie accuracy, and, of course, it’s provided free of charge.

Frequent California Psychics users can turn their past readings into discounts through the karma points system. This is a perfect deal for those who regularly seek psychic readings.

Gifted Psychics

Tanzy specializes in astrology and empath work for money and finance matters. She recognizes how money can affect one’s emotional state and is dedicated to helping her clients heal emotionally, even in financial difficulty.

Ashky, on the other hand, doesn’t rely on tools for her readings but occasionally incorporates tarot cards to provide additional insights. Clients have described her as kind, helpful, and quick—just the type of person you need during a crisis.

Final Verdict

California Psychics sets the standard for psychic screening among the best online psychic sites. They also offer incentives to frequent customers, which is a great way to keep them returning for guidance.

>>Get $1/minute readings at California Psychics

6. Purple Ocean – Best Online Psychics for Recorded Readings

Pros

Available on iOS and Android

Recorded readings for busy folks

Convenient pricing system

More than 1,600 best psychics online

91% accurate readings, as reviewed by clients

Cons

No desktop access

Live readings cost extra

Site Overview

Purple Ocean is an app-only psychic platform perfect for people who are always on the go.

They offer flat rates on recorded video readings that you can view straight from your device. There is no need to struggle to find some free time because you can sit down and watch your reading whenever you want.

Features

This best online psychics app works with a credit system where you can purchase credits to pay for your chosen advisor. Booking a psychic reader is a breeze, and you’ll receive the answers to your questions in less than a day.

Different fees will apply if you want your readings even faster or prefer to talk to your reader live.

Gifted Psychics

Oh Life Tarot works with oracles and tarot cards to deliver readings.

With a 100% on-time delivery rate, you can expect quick, honest, and accurate readings with a sprinkle of practical life advice that you’ll carry with you for years beyond your reading.

Dhalia is a gifted psychic and medium who offers readings in both Spanish and English. She promises a judgment-free zone where you can dish out as many details as you want as long as you’re open-minded about what she has to say.

Final Verdict

Purple Ocean is the best choice for individuals who want more control over their daily schedules. Their recorded readings are delivered quickly; you can review the video multiple times to understand the message better.

>>Get $10 flat rate readings on Purple Ocean

7. Psychic Source – Best Online Psychics for Mediumship

Pros

Over 30 years in the industry

$1/minute deals

Best psychic mediums

Offers video call readings

Available in English and Spanish language

Cons

Not many choices for discounts

Site Overview

As the oldest site in this review, Psychic Source has proven its quality service time and time again.

They house some of the best psychic mediums in the industry and continue to be the best pick if you’re looking to speak with a deceased loved one.

Features

Their detailed filters make their long list of talented psychic mediums less intimidating. Just pick a subject and psychic expertise, and you’ll be given a targeted set of mediums to choose from.

They offer several enticing deals, including the best online psychics free 3 minutes and $1 per minute sessions. Although they have fewer discount options, you still won’t go home without a good deal.

Gifted Psychics

Esme is a tarot reader and astrologer specializing in love and career readings. With 34 years of experience and a master’s in Psychology, you can expect a well-rounded reading with a good amount of real-life advice.

Orion is an intuitive empath who taps into the energy and emotions of his clients to uncover what they need to move forward. He is also a Starseed, which means the cosmos is a big part of his readings.

Final Verdict

Psychic Source allows you to reconnect with deceased loved ones if you need answers or guidance. Their experienced psychic mediums deliver direct messages to ensure you’re given the support you need during your journey.

>> Get $1/minute deals on Psychic Source

8. Oranum – Best Online Psychics for Video Calls

Pros

9.99 free credits upon signup

Live streams with the best psychics online

Best online psychics free chat trial

Multilingual platform

Offers blog posts for deeper knowledge

Cons

The credit system isn’t easy to use

Site Overview

When you step into Oranum, you’ll see countless of the best psychics online doing live streams.

They offer some of the best video sessions in the industry and have set the standard for psychic streaming in just 10 years.

Features

The best psychics online on Oranum offer a free chat trial, allowing you to use your credits wisely with the right advisor.

Don’t forget to register to claim your free 9.99 credits. After using these, you can also enjoy affordable $0.99-per-minute readings.

Gifted Psychics

AlyciaRose has been among the top 10 best psychics online on Oranum for over a decade. She specializes in several spiritual practices and has done over 111,000 readings throughout her promising psychic career.

ZaibekFaryal has been offering intuitive readings for four years. She uses tools such as numerology, astrology, and dream interpretations to deepen the messages she receives through her innate psychic gifts.

Final Verdict

Oranum offers 24/7 video readings with the best online psychics from all around the world. You’ll find a psychic available to do your readings as soon as you hop on the site.

>>Get 9.99 free credit on Oranum

9. Psychic Oz – Best Deals With the Best Online Psychics

Pros

Over 30 years of experience

Best online psychics free 3 minutes

Under $1 per minute sessions

Satisfaction Guarantee

Best online psychics charts

Cons

The website could use updates

Site Overview

Psychiz Oz is another veteran in the online psychic industry. With more than 30 years behind them, they’re still raking in customers with their attractive deals and discounts.

Features

Buckle up as we give you Psychic Oz’s offers: free 3-minute phone readings, $1 per minute sessions, detailed $4.99 email readings, and more.

If you’re unsure where to use these discounts, look at each psychic’s customer reviews for detailed feedback from previous customers.

Gifted Psychics

Robin is a Psychic Oz staff pick located in the United States. Despite knowing how to use a handful of psychic tools, she can also offer no tool readings where she uses her heightened perception to tap into a customer’s energy.

Psychic Zylisaa is a customer favorite on Psychic Oz. Clients worldwide seek her out for her skills in tarot and remote viewing, and she has earned an average rating of 4.8 stars on the Psychic Oz website.

Final Verdict

Psychic Oz has been providing the best online psychic services since the 90s. They have some of the best deals in the business, so they surely have many more years to come.

>>Get 3 minutes FREE on Psychic Oz

10. Mysticsense – Best Online Psychics for Low Budgets

Pros

Low per-minute rates

Best online psychics free 5 minutes

Satisfaction Guarantee

Available in chat, call, or video

Best online psychics globally

Cons

Limited roster of best psychics online

Site Overview

Mysticsense doesn’t have a lot of years of experience thus far, but they have cemented themselves onto our list because of their affordable services.

Best of all, they offer categories meant primarily for the LGBTQIA+ community. Who wouldn’t find diversity and affordability impressive?

Features

After signing up for Mysticsense and depositing $10 to your account, you’re entitled to the best online psychics free 5 minutes and $0.99 per minute readings. These can be used with any of their best online psychics, provided your chosen one is available on your preferred schedule.

Gifted Psychics

Stay True’s primary specialty is soulmates and using the tarot as her main tool. Numerous customers say they return to her because she gives off an energy of kindness and genuineness.

Anne Psychic Visions has a perfect 5-star average rating on Mysticsense. She’s a spiritual healer who uses the power of the chakras to tap into her client’s energy even without initial information about them.

Final Verdict

Mysticsense is just getting started with its journey to provide the best online psychic services. But based on current reviews from customers satisfied with their prices and service, they surely have a promising path ahead.

>>Get 5 minutes FREE on Mysticsense

11. Purple Tides – Best Online Psychics for Instant Readings

Pros

Send-to-many function

Prices start at only $5

Best psychics online from around the world

Quick delivery of readings

Specializes on relationships

Cons

Few customer feedback

Site Overview

Want multiple perspectives but hate the hassle of booking multiple sessions? Purple Tides’s send-to-many function may just be what you’re looking for.

This site is your one-stop shop for a bird’s-eye view of your situation at an affordable price.

Features

You can send your question to multiple advisors at once and receive answers in less than 24 hours. With this, you can benefit from different reading styles, tools, and approaches in the least time-consuming way possible.

Expect to pay around $5 for each reading on Purple Tides.

Gifted Psychics

The best online psychics on Purple Tides are selected at random. After you type in your questions, choose how many of the best psychics online you need answers from.

Final Verdict

Purple Tides has a unique system compared to the rest of our picks. They offer insights from multiple advisors simultaneously, promising the client several unbiased perspectives on their situation.

>>Get readings for as low as $5 on Purple Tides

What Is a Psychic Reading?

A psychic reading is a session carried out by an individual with unique skills that allow them to give spiritual guidance.

These skills may include Clair-sensing or having heightened senses that can tap into other realms of time and space.

Psychic readers may also use tools to help them channel messages from the spiritual world. These tools may include tarot cards, pendulums, crystals, etc.

However, it’s possible that a reader can provide readings without any tools.

Types of Online Psychic Reading Sessions

You can expect to find various types of psychic reading online sessions. Some of the common ones include:

Fortune Telling

One of the most famous types of readings, fortune telling, is when a reader uses their skills to provide detailed predictions of one’s future.

A person’s fortune may include things like their future partner, next job, financial status, etc.

Tarot Readings

Tarot cards consist of 78 cards from the Major and Minor Arcana. Psychic readers use the symbolism on these cards to put together a picture of one’s past, present, and future situations.

Online tarot readings have become increasingly popular throughout the years and have attracted interest from all types of people worldwide.

Dream Interpretation

Dream interpretation, or dream analysis, takes the details of a person’s dream to find patterns or messages their guides want to make known.

Many dream symbols are unfamiliar to the common folk. This is where professional psychic readers come in.

Love Readings

Love readings are the top reason why people find the best online psychics.

Psychic readers may offer spiritual guidance for people searching for romantic partners, those with relationship troubles, those going through a divorce, and many others.

Mediumship

Spirit mediums can communicate with the souls of those who have passed away. Some people request their services to settle unfinished business, ask for guidance from their departed loved ones, or simply regain some form of connection with them.

Astrology Readings

Astrology is the study of stars, planets, and other celestial bodies. It looks into their positions and movements to predict events and dynamics between people.

Astrologers can use one’s birthdate and birthplace to learn about one’s personality and fortune.

Numerology Readings

Numerology may look at one’s birthdate or the numbers they commonly see. Psychic readers use these to interpret future events or messages from spirits.

Angel numbers are said to have special messages for those who see them seemingly by chance.

>>Get $10 OFF on Purple Garden

How We Ranked the Best Psychics Online

We considered several crucial factors when creating our list of the best psychics online. These include:

Screening Process for Psychic Readers

A strict screening process ensures that a site’s service standards are upheld. Through this, customers only receive readings from the best psychics online with sufficient years of experience and expertise to address their concerns.

The best psychics online offer various contact methods for their clients. People may have different comfort levels when receiving chat, video, or phone psychic readings. A psychic reader must be flexible to offer the best session possible to their client.

Psychic Specialties Available

Countless specialties exist in the realm of psychic reading. Each of these specialties may have a different perspective on a particular issue. A site that offers such variety to its clients will rank high on our list.

Discounts and Promotions

Discounts and promotions make it easier for beginners to try their hand at receiving psychic readings. Offers must not only lessen the cost of getting a particular service but also give the client a quality service they’ll be excited to come back for.

Satisfaction Guarantee

Not all psychic readings will leave a client’s checkboxes ticked. In the worst cases, they’ll think they didn’t get their money’s worth.

A site that offers a Satisfaction Guarantee shows confidence in its psychic readers’ skills and services, but it also indicates accountability.

Years of Experience

Although age isn’t always a determinant of quality, we believe that decades-old best psychic reading sites have an edge over new ones.

Within their years of experience, they would have undergone lots of trial and error to refine their services to the level they’re at now.

Benefits of Online Psychic Readings

So, what do you stand to gain by getting online psychic readings? Here’s what you should expect.

Less Pressure

Online psychic readings lessen the pressure of having to meet someone face-to-face in a place you’re not familiar with.

You’re in the comfort of your home, and you can even choose not to reveal your appearance if that’s more comfortable for you.

Convenience

You can forget the hassle of waking up early to avoid traffic or having your plans ruined by bad weather. As long as you have a stable internet connection, you can receive your readings on time from your chosen psychic reader.

Variety of Options

These best online psychic sites house experts in numerous fields of spirituality. Most professional psychic readers even offer services in more than one field.

This is best for people who want multiple perspectives on their question or want to delve into different disciplines out of interest.

Flexible Communication

Clients can choose their preferred contact method depending on their time and comfort.

Those who are unavailable for real-time readings can opt for chat sessions. Clients who prefer a more conversational session can choose phone calls. Lastly, those who want to simulate a face-to-face reading can request a video call session.

Anonymity

Since clients are not required to show their faces or use their voices during readings, they can maintain anonymity throughout the process. However, psychic readers will maintain confidentiality, regardless of the client’s identity.

Access to Global Talent

By looking for the best psychics online, there are no geographical limitations. Psychic sites welcome advisors from all over the world.

You may choose a great reader from a thousand miles away and still have no difficulty getting your reading done.

Special Offers and Trials

Are you worried about costs? The best online psychic sites have frequent promos and discounts that’ll slash a good amount off of your total bill, especially if you’re new to their site. Terms and conditions apply.

Reviews and Feedback

If you don’t want to trust a reader you don’t know blindly, there are thousands of reviews available on online psychic sites for you to view. These reassure you that your chosen reader isn’t a scam and has given readings to more people before you.

>>Get $10 OFF on Purple Garden

How Should You Prepare for an Online Psychic Reading?

We recommend doing three things before your online psychic reading finally happens.

First, reflect on the concern or question you have.

What kind of help would you want to receive with your concern? Do you want to speak with a departed loved one? Receive messages from cards and a psychic’s intuition?

Second, choose a psychic. Most of the best psychics online have detailed profiles that inform you about their reading style, years of experience, and specific skills.

Look into the best online psychics reviews; you’ll find one compatible with you in no time.

Lastly, set an appointment. Decide on a date and contact method, and click that button to set your appointment. Preparing a list of questions regarding your concerns is also best so no time is wasted during your reading.

>>Get $10 OFF on Purple Garden

Frequently Asked Questions on Best Psychics Online

Let’s look at some of the most commonly asked questions you need to know about the best psychics online to help you on your journey.

How Much Do Online Psychic Readings Cost?

Online psychic readings cost anywhere from $1.99 to $30, depending on the length of the session. Costs may decrease if promotions and discounts are applied to your psychic reading.

How Accurate Are Online Psychics?

The best online psychics are generally accurate, as evidenced by customer feedback from the best psychic sites we reviewed.

These psychics undergo rigorous screening before offering their services, ensuring legitimate and accurate online readings.”

Are There Psychics That Offer Free Readings?

Yes, some of the best psychics online offer free psychic reading online for the first few minutes at the beginning of a paid session.

For instance, on Kasamba, you can enjoy the first three minutes for free when you connect with a psychic. After these initial best online psychics free minutes, regular rates will apply.

How Long Does an Average Psychic Session Last?

An average psychic session usually lasts around 30 minutes for an in-depth reading. Longer readings often come with discounts, allowing you to explore your concerns more deeply.

How Can You Tell if Your Psychic Reader Is Legitimate?

You can tell a psychic reader is legitimate if they detail their experience and skills on their profile, have high customer ratings, and are verified by the online psychic site they work with.

Fake psychics and scammers are usually spotted with sky-high rates and limited customer ratings.

Can the Best Online Psychics Be Trusted?

Yes, the best online psychics can be trusted. The sites we have reviewed have years of experience and have delivered readings to thousands of customers who swear by their services.

Just be meticulous about the psychic reader you choose, and you’ll have a smooth session ahead of you.

When Is the Best Time to Get a Psychic Reading?

The best time to get a psychic reading is anytime you need a higher form of guidance.

It’s excellent for people feeling helpless and feeling like nothing else seems to be working.

However, a psychic reading can also benefit those with no specific problem and just need affirmations from the spiritual realm.

How Can I Verify the Authenticity of Online Psychics?

You can verify the authenticity of online psychics by checking the site’s screening processes. You’re in good hands if an online psychic offers services on a reputable site like Purple Garden with strict requirements.

Wrapping Up

The best psychics online are easy to find if you know which sites to use.

Just come prepared with a detailed question, the ability to identify legitimate readers, and an open mind for your long-awaited session.

Remember that the best psychics online on sites like Purple Garden can only guide and give advice with their spiritual gifts and tools. Therefore, it’s best not to take their words as the gospel truth or rely too heavily on frequent sessions.

Ultimately, you have complete control over your next steps.