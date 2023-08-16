Cash for Gold: Top 7 Best Places to Get Cash for Your Gold

Are you in search of the ideal destination to unlock the hidden potential of your valuable gold? Your quest ends here! Embark on this radiant journey as we unveil the most reputable and profitable companies prepared to exchange your cherished gold for a treasure trove of cash.

Immerse yourself in the world of distinguished buyers, seamless transactions, and unparalleled customer experiences as we present the crème de la crème of cash-for-gold enterprises.

If you’re prepared to transform your golden assets into shimmering opportunities, continue reading to discover the shining stars within this industry.

7 Best Companies to Get Cash for Your Gold

Cash for Gold USA – Best Cash for Gold Company Overall

Cash for Gold USA is renowned worldwide as a reputable and well-established buyer of gold. Their comprehensive range of services includes acquiring golden jewelry, scrap gold, and golden coins from any location across the globe.

They have earned a strong reputation in the online jewelry-purchasing industry by offering highly competitive rates to customers. Throughout the years, their commitment to excellence has garnered trust from their extensive customer base, thanks to their prompt and efficient service and favorable rates.

A key distinguishing feature of Cash for Gold USA is its “Gold Price Maximizer” program, setting them apart from competitors in the market. This exclusive program ensures that if there’s an increase in the gold market price within 30 days after a transaction, they will compensate customers for any difference. This demonstrates their unwavering dedication to ensuring customers receive maximum value for their precious gold items.

Cash for Gold USA’s consistent devotion to maintaining exceptional standards can be seen through their impressive A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) as well as an outstanding 4.7 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot.

These accolades further validate them as a trustworthy and reputable leader among gold buyers in this industry.

How To Sell

To initiate the process of selling your gold items, it is necessary to fill out a form on their official website. Following this, within a few days, you will be provided with an envelope through USPS Mailer or FedEx.

This envelope must be returned to them accompanied by your precious items. Once they receive the package, payment will be issued within 24 hours. It’s noteworthy that shipping expenses are fully covered and all packages are subjected to insurance coverage for added security.

Pay

The value you can anticipate for your precious gold items is contingent upon both the current state of the gold market and the specific characteristics of your item. On their official website, you will find a convenient calculator tool that allows you to determine the precise melt value for any given item.

In the event that you’re dissatisfied with the amount offered to you, they offer a return option whereupon they will promptly return your gold in exchange for refunding your money.

Express Gold Cash – Best Cash for Gold Company for Quick Transactions

With a sterling reputation spanning over 25 years, Express Gold Cash has established itself as a prominent and reliable gold buyer in the industry. Offering a wide array of services, they specialize in purchasing various types of golden jewelry, such as engagement rings, watches, coins, dental gold, and other precious metals.

Prospective sellers can explore multiple options to make inquiries before making their decision. Whether it’s through phone calls or by filling out an online form, Express Gold Cash ensures that customers have easy access to information.

Their unwavering commitment to honesty, transparency, and dependability is evident in their meticulous calculations when determining the value of purchased items.

Express Gold Cash’s exceptional performance has earned them an esteemed A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. This prestigious recognition further solidifies their dedication to upholding high standards and ensuring customer satisfaction.

With an impressive rating of 4.9 stars on Trustpilot based on over 4,500 reviews from satisfied clients worldwide. It serves as compelling proof that Express Gold Cash is indeed a trustworthy and reputable choice within the gold buying industry

How To Sell

To initiate a gold sale with Express Gold Cash, kindly complete an online form to obtain your Appraisal Kit. Once the package is received by them, you will be duly compensated within 24 hours as per their shipping instructions.

Rest assured that all shipments are handled through FedEx Overnight and come at no cost to you. Furthermore, these shipments are insured for up to $5,000 for added security and peace of mind.

Pay

Express Gold Cash offers competitive payouts, with up to 90% of the gold bullion value and a generous 85% for refined jewelry.

Their pricing is determined by the prevailing market rate, which is conveniently updated on their website every day. For transparency, customers can review the prices paid for various items directly on their website.

Their Best Price Guarantee ensures that if a competitor’s offer exceeds $1000, it will be matched along with an additional $100 bonus. Rest assured that Express Gold Cash provides excellent value for your precious items.

>> Visit Express Gold Cash >>

Liberty Gold and Silver – Best Cash for Gold Company for Precious Metals

Established in 2012, Liberty Gold and Silver is a specialized company that focuses on the acquisition of various gold jewelry and coins. While their website may not provide extensive information, they guarantee outstanding customer support through their 24/7 helpline. This allows customers to seek assistance at any time regarding their gold items, inquiries about pricing, or concerns related to shipping.

Despite being a relatively new player in the industry compared to some competitors, Liberty Gold and Silver has consistently gained trust among its clients.

Their unwavering commitment to reliability and customer satisfaction has earned them an A rating from the Better Business Bureau, further solidifying their reputation as a reputable buyer of gold.

How To Sell

To begin the process, it’s necessary to complete the online form available on their official website.

Subsequently, a UPS envelope securely sealed will be dispatched to you. You have the convenience of dropping off this envelope at any UPS shipping center as part of their complimentary service, which also includes insurance coverage up to $1,000.

If your items exceed the size limits of the envelope or hold a value surpassing $1,000, an alternative option would be sending it via US Postal Service while insuring it privately. In such instances, Liberty Gold and Silver guarantees reimbursement for both shipping and insurance expenses.

Pay

The website provides extensive details regarding the methodology employed for determining the value of your precious gold items.

They proudly offer a 110% price match guarantee, promising to not only equal any better offer you come across but also provide an additional 10%. Following the receipt of your items, you can expect to receive a phone call or an email containing a quotation.

>> Visit Liberty Gold and Silver >>

Luriya – Best Cash for Gold Company for Convenience

Luriya holds a prominent position in Manhattan’s esteemed “Diamond District” as a leading purchaser of gold.

With an extensive 20-year background in the industry, they have solidified themselves as a trusted entity for individuals seeking to sell their gold possessions. Even if you’re unable to physically visit their New York store, Luriya offers the convenience and ease of selling your gold online.

Renowned for their professionalism and exceptional customer service, Luriya’s team has consistently delivered top-tier assistance to clients over many years.

The seamless transition of their services onto the online platform ensures that the quality of customer experience remains uncompromised while upholding their unwavering dedication to excellence.

When engaging with Luriya, one can expect nothing short of unparalleled service and utmost satisfaction throughout the entire process of selling your gold items.

How To Sell

To engage in gold sales with Luriya, simply complete their convenient mail-in kit form. You have the option of selecting your preferred delivery method from renowned couriers such as FedEx, DHL, UPS, or the US Postal Service.

Once you receive the kit, securely place your valuables within the provided envelope and return it to Luriya. Rest assured that shipping is both complementary and insured for up to $1,000. Should you require additional coverage, they can arrange insurance for amounts up to $1 million.

Pay

Luriya requires additional details regarding the gold prices displayed on their website. To obtain an offer, you have two options: request a mail-in kit or provide the necessary information for a complimentary appraisal of your valuables.

Their team of knowledgeable professionals will carefully examine your gold items and present you with a just and competitive payout.

>> Visit Luriya >>

SellYourGold.com – Best Cash for Gold Company for Online Selling

With a rich history spanning over five decades in the gold-buying sector, SellYourGold has established itself as a prominent player.

Through their cutting-edge proprietary technology, they conduct rigorous testing on all gold items to ensure that customers receive the most favorable offers. Their extensive range of services encompasses purchasing various golden items such as jewelry, coins, and bullion.

The trust and confidence that SellYourGold has earned over the years is evident in the many individuals who choose them as their preferred destination for selling gold.

Boasting an abundance of experience and a steadfast commitment to providing top-notch prices, it’s no surprise that SellYourGold is highly regarded among consumers. Their dedication to exceptional standards is further validated by their A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Backed by over 6,600 reviews on Trustpilot with an exceptional average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 stars further cements its reputation as a reputable and esteemed buyer within the gold industry

How To Sell

To sell your valuable gold item to SellYourGold, you will first need to visit their website and complete the online form provided. This will enable you to receive a complimentary appraisal kit. Once you have securely packaged your golden items, they can be shipped using FedEx at no cost.

The shipping process includes insurance coverage of up to $1,000. However, if additional insurance is required, this can be arranged through a phone call. Rest assured that SellYourGold guarantees same-day evaluation upon receiving the package and ensures payment within 24 hours after that.

Pay

SellYourGold asserts that they offer one of the most competitive payouts in the industry, having disbursed an impressive sum exceeding $27 million to their clientele. The value offered is contingent upon the prevailing market rate for gold, which can conveniently be accessed on their user-friendly website.

Moreover, SellYourGold demonstrates its commitment to customer satisfaction by guaranteeing a price-match policy for higher competing offers. As an added incentive, they generously include a 5% bonus within their complimentary appraisal kit provided to customers.

>> Visit SellYourGold.com >>

APMEX – Best Cash for Gold Company for Investment Gold

APMEX, also known as American Precious Metals Exchange, stands as a prominent and widely recognized online retailer specializing in precious metals. Since its establishment in 1999, APMEX has firmly established itself as a reputable entity within the precious metals sector with its headquarters situated in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The company has gained the trust of both investors and collectors alike by providing an extensive range of services.

Their primary focus revolves around facilitating the buying and selling of various forms of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; including coins, bars, and rounds alongside numismatic collectibles.

How To Sell

To initiate the selling process with APMEX, you must first establish an account on their website and ensure that your valuable metals are in optimal condition. Following this, simply request a quote and assess the prevailing market prices before accepting a suitable offer.

Once satisfied, securely dispatch the metals to APMEX for thorough verification. Subsequently, payment will be disbursed based on the mutually agreed proposal.

APMEX’s distinguished reputation is founded upon their unparalleled services and transparent procedures, making them a preferred choice for individuals seeking to sell precious metals in a secure and effortless manner.

It’s important to emphasize that all shipping arrangements provided by APMEX include comprehensive insurance coverage of up to $50,000 as an additional safeguard for your transaction.

Pay

APMEX offers customers a range of payment options, such as credit/debit cards, bank wire transfers, checks, and ACH transfers when purchasing precious metals. The payment procedure is simple and effective, enabling clients to select the most suitable method for their transactions.

APMEX’s dedication to transparency and customer contentment guarantees a seamless payment experience that enhances its standing as a reliable platform for conducting precious metal deals.

>> Visit APMEX >>

US Gold Bureau – Best Cash for Gold Company for Gold Bullion

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the US Gold Bureau holds a prominent position as a dealer in precious metals. Its inception aimed to grant individuals access to physical precious metals as a means of wealth preservation.

With an extensive selection of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products available for investors and collectors alike, the USA Gold Bureau caters to diverse needs. Renowned for its commitment to transparency and customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a reliable provider offering secure services.

In addition to its offerings, the USA Gold Bureau goes above and beyond by equipping customers with educational resources and market insights.

This empowers individuals to make informed investment decisions that align with their goals. Whether seeking portfolio diversification or safeguarding against economic uncertainties or even acquiring valuable numismatic treasures – The USA Gold Bureau stands out as a trustworthy destination for obtaining precious metals acquisitions.

How To Sell

To initiate selling precious metals through the USA Gold Bureau, it’s crucial to first establish contact with them. During this initial interaction, you will be required to provide comprehensive details regarding the items you intend to sell.

Subsequently, these items will undergo a thorough evaluation by their team to determine their authenticity and condition. Following this assessment, a price quote based on prevailing market rates will be presented for your consideration.

Should you find the offer agreeable, it’s imperative that you carefully adhere to the shipping instructions provided by the USA Gold Bureau.

This ensures that your precious metals are securely transported to their facility. Once received, their team of experts will diligently proceed with verifying and authenticating each item.

Upon successful verification, payment for your valuable assets will be promptly issued via your preferred method of transaction. The USA Gold Bureau places great emphasis on customer satisfaction and may kindly request feedback pertaining to your overall experience as a seller.

By collaborating with this esteemed establishment, individuals are afforded a reliable and secure platform from which they can confidently sell their prized precious metals.

Pay

Making a purchase with the USA Gold Bureau guarantees a secure and uncomplicated experience. To acquire precious metals or other desired items, customers can conveniently add them to their cart and proceed to checkout.

The USA Gold Bureau offers diverse payment options, including major credit and debit cards, bank wire transfers, personal checks, cashier’s checks, and ACH transfers. Customers have the flexibility to select the payment method that best suits their needs.

For bank wire transfers, customers are provided with all necessary banking details for a smooth transaction. Credit/debit card payments are processed securely through state-of-the-art encryption technology.

Checks and ACH transfers come with clear instructions for customer convenience. Once payment is completed, customers receive an order confirmation ensuring peace of mind, while the USA Gold Bureau ensures prompt delivery of purchased items safely.

>> Visit USA Gold Bureau >>

Our Ranking Methodology for the Best Companies to Get Cash for Gold

We recognize the importance of this financial transaction and have developed a thorough method to evaluate different gold-purchasing businesses.

Our approach guarantees that the selected companies provide competitive prices and uphold standards of professionalism, reliability, and customer contentment.

Research and Identification:

To begin, we conduct thorough research to locate numerous businesses engaged in purchasing gold within the market.

We extract data from reliable sources such as Better Business Bureau (BBB) evaluations, Trustpilot appraisals, customer endorsements, industry forums, and other trustworthy outlets. By obtaining information from various channels, our evaluation encompasses a comprehensive perspective on each company’s reputation and position within the market.

Company Experience and Reputation:

Our priority lies in selecting companies with a well-established background in the gold-buying sector.

A lengthier history signifies stability, dependability, and proficiency when it comes to evaluating gold products. We carefully evaluate the number of years each company has been operating to gauge their overall industry knowledge and expertise accurately.

Customer Reviews and Ratings:

Customer feedback is of utmost importance in our evaluation procedure. We thoroughly examine customer reviews and ratings on platforms like Trustpilot, Google, and BBB. Our focus lies primarily on recent reviews as they provide insight into a company’s present performance and customer satisfaction levels.

Higher rankings are awarded to companies that consistently receive positive feedback and boast high ratings from their customers.

Transparency and Professionalism:

Maintaining transparency is of utmost importance when engaging in transactions involving valuable metals.

Our thorough evaluation encompasses the scrutiny of each company’s transparency regarding pricing, payment methods, and the overall selling process. In our rankings, we prioritize companies that offer comprehensive insights into their evaluation procedures, pricing policies, and payment alternatives as they are deemed more favorable.

Price Competitiveness:

To provide our readers with the utmost value, we conduct a thorough assessment of price quotations offered by various companies. We meticulously analyze their pricing structures, commission charges, and any expenses associated with the sale.

Companies that offer competitive prices and uphold fair market values for gold items are given priority in this particular category.

Payment Options and Convenience:

We evaluate the range of payment alternatives provided by each company. Those that offer diverse payment methods, such as bank transfers, PayPal, or checks, receive a higher rating in this aspect.

Furthermore, we take into account the convenience of the entire selling process, including the availability of customer support and the ease of arranging shipping logistics.

Best Companies to Get Cash for Gold – Buyer’s Guide

Other Ways to Sell Gold for Cash

We’ve done exhaustive research about how to sell gold, jewelry, and coins. These are some of the best “near me” options we looked into (keep reading to learn more):

Antique stores

Local gold buyers

Metal recyclers

Local cash for gold businesses

Online marketplaces like eBay and Etsy

Coin dealers

Pawn shops

Jewelry stores

If you require immediate cash and prefer conducting transactions with familiar individuals in your local area, a trustworthy pawn shop can be an excellent choice. Seek recommendations from acquaintances and obtain several price quotes to ensure a fair deal.

It’s advisable to negotiate the terms before finalizing the transaction. Pawnbrokers offer the flexibility of returning your gold within the specified loan period.

While numerous reputable local establishments provide honest prices for gold jewelry, coins, nuggets, watches, bullion, or dental gold. Selling your precious metal through a reliable online business is often the preferred method.

Using an online gold buyer is advantageous because:

The option to sell gold online offers greater convenience and privacy compared to physically visiting local businesses in your vicinity

An established gold buyer will have a robust online presence you can research: reviews and ratings from Trustpilot, BBB, Yelp, Facebook, and more

With the absence of costly retail rent and the competitive online environment, online gold buyers provide more lucrative prices

Is It Better to Sell Gold at a Pawn Shop?

Pawnshops offer a convenient solution for those in need of quick cash. In most cases, they provide more favorable rates than other brick-and-mortar establishments, particularly chain pawn shops.

One significant advantage that pawn shops have over online buyers is speed. By selling your gold at a pawn shop, you can complete the transaction within as little as 10 minutes or longer if you explore multiple options and select the best offer.

If you opt to sell your gold online, you will benefit from the convenience of not going anywhere and saving time.

However, it’s essential to note that receiving an offer may take several days. Should you find yourself dissatisfied with the offer received, sending your item to another buyer will require additional waiting time.

Ultimately, choosing between selling at a pawnshop or through an online platform depends on one’s priorities and circumstances.

Pawnshops guarantee immediate cash but may offer lower rates than their online counterparts, who provide greater convenience but involve potential delays in receiving offers and completing transactions.

How to Check if Your Gold Is Real?

If you cannot locate a stamp on your valuable object, there are several methods to determine whether it’s made of genuine gold. Although only an expert can accurately determine the karat of your item, you can use one or more of the following techniques to ascertain its authenticity:

Magnet: To determine if an item is attracted to a magnet, employ a robust magnetic force. Such forces can be procured from hardware establishments. It’s noteworthy that gold lacks any magnetic properties and will not exhibit any attraction towards it. If the object in question demonstrates a response to the magnet, it regrettably signifies that it isn’t composed of gold.

To determine if an item is attracted to a magnet, employ a robust magnetic force. Such forces can be procured from hardware establishments. It’s noteworthy that gold lacks any magnetic properties and will not exhibit any attraction towards it. If the object in question demonstrates a response to the magnet, it regrettably signifies that it isn’t composed of gold. Heat: To determine the authenticity of the item, place it above a consistent heat source like a lighter or stove (avoid blow torches). Genuine gold will exhibit increased brightness when exposed to heat, while counterfeit gold may darken or undergo other alterations in color.

To determine the authenticity of the item, place it above a consistent heat source like a lighter or stove (avoid blow torches). Genuine gold will exhibit increased brightness when exposed to heat, while counterfeit gold may darken or undergo other alterations in color. Skin: If the jewelry colors your skin green or black, it’s not gold. Golden jewelry will never color your skin.

If the jewelry colors your skin green or black, it’s not gold. Golden jewelry will never color your skin. Water: To determine if an item is made of genuine gold, simply submerge it in a glass of water for a short period. Authentic gold will promptly sink to the bottom, while anything that remains afloat cannot be considered true gold. Unlike certain metals, gold doesn’t corrode or tarnish regardless of the duration it spends immersed in water.

How to Calculate the Price of Your Gold Item?

Numerous online platforms offer gold price calculators that enable users to determine the value of their gold possessions. To obtain an accurate calculation, it’s essential to input the weight and karat of the item. For weighing purposes, a precise kitchen scale will suffice.

The karat number can typically be located directly on the item itself. A stamp indicating the karat is usually found on either the back or inside of the object. The stamp often indicates a specific number such as 18K, which signifies 18-karat gold.

Golden items might also have a three-digit number on the stamp. See the meanings of those numbers below:

999: 24 karat – 99.9% gold

990: 22 karat – 99% gold

916: 22 karat – 91.6% gold

750: 18 karat – 75% gold

585: 14 karat – 58.5% gold

375: 9 karat – 27.5% gold

Best Companies to Get Cash for Gold – FAQs

What Is a Gold Spot Price?

The current market value at which gold is being traded and can be sold immediately is known as the spot price. Buyers of gold rely on this spot price to determine the amount they’re willing to pay for your gold today.

Spot prices for gold pertain to the cost of acquiring physical gold promptly following its purchase, and these prices are calculated based on the average net worth of all active futures contracts for gold over the coming month.

As of July 21, 2023, in the United States, the spot value for one ounce of gold was trading at $1,981.50 or $69.90 per gram.

How Much Does Gold Sell For?

In the realm of gold, its value is determined by what buyers are willing to pay, usually based on the prevailing spot gold price with a deduction for commissions. The method of selling or pawning, whether online or offline, may also influence the negotiation process when it comes to trading your gold.

As of July 21st, 2023, in the United States market, the spot price for gold stood at $1,981.50 per ounce or $69.90 per gram.

Is Now a Good Time to Sell Gold?

The value of gold serves as a reliable indicator for determining the opportune moment to sell this precious metal. Since November 2022, gold prices have experienced an upward trajectory, with industry experts forecasting continued growth throughout 2023.

In early May, gold prices nearly reached the record-breaking highs achieved in 2020. However, they have since declined due to Treasury Bond yields surpassing the 5% mark.

If you possess any unused or unwanted gold jewelry, coins, scrap items or other forms of this valuable resource, selling them can provide financial relief by allowing you to pay off debts or contribute towards significant expenses such as vacations or down payments on properties.

Opting for immediate cash instead of holding onto gold coins, jewelry pieces, bullion or scrap materials that lay dormant in drawers or safety deposit boxes is highly recommended. This ensures that essential bills such as rent payments and utility fees are settled without any inconvenience.

Selling gold for alternative investments, such as stock funds within a retirement account, real estate ventures, educational pursuits, or even starting a new business venture can be a logical decision.

Even parting ways with an old and unused gold chain or one that’s damaged can translate into enjoying a delightful meal at an upscale restaurant. Selling an outdated gold-class ring may help cover utility expenses.

Exchanging your gold for stocks or index funds might be helpful in capitalizing on the current downturn in the stock market.

Can You Make Money Selling Gold?

Gold has proven to be a highly lucrative long-term investment. Considering the current low price of gold, you have the option to retain your holdings or consider selling before prices potentially decline further.

Bottom Line on Best Companies to Get Cash for Gold

After conducting extensive research and thorough analysis, the chosen companies have demonstrated their dependability, transparency, and ability to satisfy customers. By opting for reputable companies such as Cash for Gold USA, individuals can confidently sell their gold items and receive fair prices along with a seamless selling experience.

Selling gold presents an excellent opportunity to quickly earn extra money. With numerous appraisal tools and buyers available, maximizing one’s earnings is relatively straightforward. Obtaining multiple quotes and closely monitoring the gold market can further enhance one’s profitability.

For those in need of immediate cash for their gold, offline options are always available. It’s advisable to visit multiple outlets and negotiate to secure the best deal.

