‘Pet Pals TV’: Indiana Canine Assistant Network seeking volunteers to raise puppies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8, along with Samantha Thompson and Mary Haefliger with the Indiana Canine Assistant Network.

Indiana Canine Assistant Network is a local nonprofit that places service dogs with Hoosiers living with disabilities. According to its website, ICAN’s service dogs work to provide independence, break barriers, and help Indiana children, adults, and veterans overcome challenges.

On average, ICAN welcomes about 25 puppies into their program each year. They place dogs for people who need mobility assistance. They also have facility dogs that go to a place of business like a school, courthouse, or hospital to help provide comfort and complete tasks.

Thompson says ICAN’s canine raisers are tasked with teaching puppies household manners, socializing them with other dogs, and teaching them basic commands like sit and stay.

She also shares how ICAN stands out from other dog-training organizations. “What makes our organization special is that the majority of our dog trainers are led by incarcerated individuals at three Indiana prisons,” she said.

Haefliger says canine raisers have the puppies for around eight weeks before the dog is placed in one of the prisons. “The benefits of the prison are that we’re (teaching incarcerated people) life skills and giving them a purpose,” she said. “We’re teaching them skills, so when they are released, they’ll be able to come back to society as successful individuals.”

To learn more on how you can volunteer with ICAN, visit their website.