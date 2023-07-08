‘Pet Pals TV’: Keeping our animals happy and healthy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Tom Dock, the communications director for Noah’s Animal Hospitals and investigative reporter with Pet Pals TV, and by furry friend Stewie.

Dock and Spitler share with News 8 Stewie’s recent medical scare and hospital visit that led to the discovery of nodules growing on Stewie’s spleen. Luckily, the nodules on Stewie’s spleen have since disappeared.

The duo also gives advice on how to keep your pet’s health in check so they can be happy and healthy.

Watch the full interview to learn more!