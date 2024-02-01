New!
Smokin’ Hot (Flashes) Trailer
February 01, 2024Smokin’ Hot (Flashes) – a badass podcast about menopause! A conversation and safe space where we can tackle the down and dirty, get uncomfortable, and not just get in the...
Smoking Hot Flashes: Managing Menopause with Functional Medicine
February 01, 2024In this second part of “Smokin’ Hot (Flashes)” conversation, the hosts, along with special guest co-host Jennifer Pope Baker talk with Swathi Rao, from Be Well Family Care. Together, they...
The Journey Through Menopause: Challenges, Myths, and Advice with Guest Host Ellen Saul
February 01, 2024In this episode of “Smokin Hot (Flashes)”, a podcast about menopause, hosts Kelly Young and Stevie Stoesz Kersch introduce their first guest co-host, Ellen Saul. Both Ellen and guest expert,...