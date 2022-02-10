All ACcess Indy

SoFi Stadium drawing rave reviews ahead of Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES (WISH) — The Los Angeles Rams’ jaw-dropping $5 billion SoFi Stadium is taking center stage ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“It’s a beautiful stadium,” Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald said. “It’s electric. It’s definitely the best stadium in the National Football League, hands down. Obviously what it looks like inside, but inside the stadium, man, there’s nothing like it. The atmosphere has always been great. Thinking about it is giving me the chills right now. But it’s just an amazing stadium.”

Located just outside L.A. in Inglewood, it is the most expensive stadium in the world and seats over 70,000 people.

News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun is in L.A. setting the scene for the showdown between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. He broke down what makes the stadium special as part of his live coverage.

The Rams are the second team in as many years to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, but the Bengals say they’re not worried about the game’s location.

“We know that they are basically the hosts because they play in Sofi Stadium and they are very familiar with being in L.A.,” Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon said. “I mean, at the end of the day, that will not be a distraction for our team and we know what we’re down there to do. We’re coming down there to obviously be Super Bowl champions.”

Calhoun will be reporting from the site of the Super Bowl the rest of the week, including an “All ACcess Indy” special at 6:30 p.m. Friday.