Brees to join Boilermakers as assistant coach at Citrus Bowl

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees watches from the sidelines after getting hurt during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Drew Brees will be an assistant coach for Purdue’s football program as the team prepares for January’s Citrus Bowl, the team announced Thursday.

The Boilermakers will play LSU on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m.

Brees retired from the NFL in 2020. In his professional career, he played for the San Diego Chargers and the New Orleans Saints. He won Super Bowl XLIV in 2010 with the Saints.

He was the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 4,000 yards in 12-straight seasons, including an NFL-record five 5,000-yard passing seasons. He was selected 12 times to the Pro Bowl, a Saints record.

Brees played for Purdue from 1997 to 2000. He was named an Academic All-American player as a senior, and the 2000 Maxwell Award winner. His name tops numerous career passing categories in Purdue’s record book: yards, completions, attempts and touchdowns.

Per NCAA guidelines, Brees will work on field with athletes and participate in recruiting activities in his role as an assistant coach, according to Purdue’s Thursday statement.

“Purdue University is fortunate to have alumni who are impactful leaders in industries and careers across a wide spectrum, including professional football. For more than two decades, Drew Brees has shown the world what makes the Boilermakers special. He was an elite football player, but most of all, Drew is an extraordinary leader. Gaining his insights on the football field and in our coaching offices during this time of transition will be of great value to our student-athletes and staff. We’re grateful to Drew for his willingness to share his time and expertise in yet another show of support for the Boilermakers,” Purdue’s director of athletics Mike Bobinski said.