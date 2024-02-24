Search
Acuff scores 19, Eastern Michigan beats Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Tyson Acuff’s 19 points helped Eastern Michigan defeat Ball State 58-56 on Saturday.

Acuff shot 7 for 20 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Eagles (11-16, 4-10 Mid-American Conference). Jalin Billingsley scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Arne Osojnik shot 2 for 6, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with six points.

Basheer Jihad finished with 18 points, 16 rebounds, three steals and two blocks for the Cardinals (13-14, 5-9). Ball State also got 13 points from Mickey Pearson Jr.. Jalin Anderson also had nine points, six rebounds and seven assists.

