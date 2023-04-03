Bob Knight released from hospital after weekend illness

Former Indiana Hoosiers Head coach Bob Knight on the court during halftime of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Assembly Hall on February 08, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Legendary Indiana University basketball coach Bob Knight was released from a hospital Monday after a weekend hospitalization for an “acute illness.”

Knight’s family confirmed his release Monday after news of his illness spread via a message sent to members of the school’s alumni program.

“On behalf of the Knight Family, we thank you for your thoughts and prayers,” Pat Knight wrote in a statement posted to the Bob Knight website. “Coach always taught us, and those that played for him, the importance of fighting through adversity and he and our family thank you for the tremendous amount of support you have shown and given during this time.”

Bob Knight has been dealing with health issues for the past few years.

During his 29-year tenure at IU, Knight led the Hoosiers to three national titles, five Final Four appearances, and 11 Big Ten championships.

Knight broke ties with the university after his firing in September of 2000 but returned to a hero’s welcome in February of 2020.