Court District bars team up with NCAA schools

DES MOINES – The Historic Court District in downtown Des Moines has teamed up with eight teams traveling to the city to create a home base for fans. Some of the schools alumni associations are hosting pep rallies as well as pre-game parties at their designated establishments.
The official team base camps are as follows:
• Bradley – The Exchange
• Florida – Shag’s
• Louisville – Tonic (on Court)
• Michigan – Annie’s Irish Pub / 1908
• Michigan State – Beer Can Alley
• Minnesota – Johnny’s Hall of Fame
• Montana – The Stuffed Olive
• Nevada – The Copper Cup