Court District bars team up with NCAA schools

College Basketball

by: Adam Cron

Posted: / Updated:
Des Moines Skyline (2)_1553129468258.jpg.jpg

DES MOINES The Historic Court District in downtown Des Moines has teamed up with eight teams traveling to the city to create a home base for fans. Some of the schools alumni associations are hosting pep rallies as well as pre-game parties at their designated establishments. 

The official team base camps are as follows:

• Bradley The Exchange 

• Florida Shag’s 

• Louisville Tonic (on Court)

• Michigan Annie’s Irish Pub / 1908 

• Michigan State Beer Can Alley

• Minnesota Johnny’s Hall of Fame

• Montana The Stuffed Olive

• Nevada The Copper Cup 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: