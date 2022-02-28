College Basketball

Johnson, Jackson-Davis lead Indiana past Minnesota 84-79

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 27: Xavier Johnson #0 of the Indiana Hoosiers dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second half of the game at Williams Arena on February 27, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Hoosiers defeated the Golden Gophers 84-79. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Xavier Johnson scored 24 points, Trayce Jackson-Davis added 14 points and Indiana held off a late Minnesota rally, defeating the Golden Gophers 84-79 on Sunday night.

The Golden Gophers fought back after a poor start to the second half. A 16-2 run in which they made all six of their shots brought them within 74-67 near the 3-minute mark.

Indiana did not score a field goal in the final 3:30 but converted 10 free throws in 13 attempts. The Hoosiers finished 14 of 20 from the line.

Payton Willis scored 28 points and made 7 of 14 3-pointers for Minnesota.