No. 14 Indiana women beat Nebraska 91-69 for 12th straight victory

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes had 22 points, Sydney Parrish hit six 3-pointers and scored 20, and Sara Scalia sank five 3s and scored 19 as No. 14 Indiana cruised past Nebraska 91-69 on Sunday for its 12th straight victory.

Holmes made 10 of 14 shots and grabbed six rebounds for the Hoosiers (13-1, 4-0 Big Ten Conference). Parrish sank 7 of 11 shots — 6 of 7 from beyond the arc. She also had six boards. Scalia hit 5 of 10 from distance, adding seven assists and six rebounds. Chloe Moore-McNeil pitched in with 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting.

Alexis Markowski had 21 points for the Cornhuskers (11-4, 3-1) on 9-for-14 shooting. She made all three of her 3-pointers and added six rebounds. Logan Nissley came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers, scoring 13.

Parrish scored 12 of Indiana’s 20 first-quarter points, helping the Hoosiers take a five-point lead into the second quarter.

Parrish sank 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range in the first half and scored 17, Holmes scored nine on 4-for-5 shooting and Indiana led 42-29 at halftime. The Hoosiers shot 61% from the floor and made 8 of 13 from beyond the arc (61.5%) in taking the 13-point lead. Markowski had 14 points at the break for Nebraska.

Holmes scored the first four points of the third quarter, but Nebraska closed to within 55-48 on a 3-pointer by Annika Stewart at the 3:49 mark. Scalia answered with a 3-pointer and Holmes scored seven in a 14-2 run to push the Hoosiers’ lead to 69-49 with one quarter remaining.

The Hoosiers sank 34 of 56 shots (60.7%) and made 14 of 23 from distance (60.9%). The Cornhuskers shot 44.3% (27 of 61) and made 9 of 22 from distance (40.9%).

Indiana’s longest win streak is 15. The Hoosiers, who have won 13 conference games in a row at home, beat the Cornhuskers for the seventh time in the last eight matchups and lead the all-time series 12-6.

UP NEXT

Indiana: The Hoosiers return home to play Penn State on Wednesday.

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers will host Illinois on Thursday.

