Norfolk State beats Purdue Fort Wayne for the CIT championship

The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons logo on a pair of short during the Indiana Classic basketball game on December 1, 2022 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Christian Ings scored 17 points, Allen Betrand added 16 and Norfolk State beat Purdue Fort Wayne 75-67 on Wednesday night in the championship game of the CIT.

Norfolk State (24-11) set a program record by winning 15 games at home this season. The Mastodons (23-13) finished with the third-most wins in program history.

Ings, who was named the MVP, went 7 of 9 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Spartans. Betrand shot 6 for 12 from the field, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jaylani Darden finished 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Anthony Roberts led the Mastodons in scoring, finishing with 18 points and eight rebounds. Purdue Fort Wayne also got 13 points, eight assists and three steals from Rasheed Bello. Quinton Morton-Robertson finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.