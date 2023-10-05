Purdue men’s basketball shows off its new digs

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Purdue University men’s basketball team began practicing last week for the upcoming season.

And this week, the program revealed some of its new digs for the upcoming season.

On Wednesday, the team shared photos of some of the updated areas at Mackey Arena that the players and coaches are getting to experience this year:

Some photos of the Boilermakers’ “new digs.” (Photos courtesy: @BoilerBall on X)

One of the photos above features a ping-pong table that apparently is pretty popular within the team.

The Boilers’ official X account said on Wednesday, “There’s been about 40 games played on it already… we heard a rumor Coach Painter ran the table for a bit this morning.”

The program also posted a video of the players’ reaction when they saw their new space:

🗣️ Wow. Sheesh. Sweet. Woah. Dang. 🤩 Our new home is elite! pic.twitter.com/ol7Swgb7YN — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) October 4, 2023

The players look to be clearly excited about the new digs, but you know they must also be excited to be back out on the court.

Here are some notable dates on the horizon for Purdue basketball:

Oct. 10 – Big Ten Media Day in Minneapolis

Oct. 17 – Single-game tickets on sale, beginning with higher levels of John Purdue Club

Oct. 20 – Single-game tickets on sale, to the general public

Oct. 21 – Fan Day

Oct. 28 – Charity exhibition game vs. Arkansas (Bud Walton Arena; Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Nov. 1 – Exhibition game vs. Grace College (Mackey Arena)

Nov. 6 – Season opener vs. Samford (Mackey Arena)

Purdue enters the 2023-24 season with big expectations. National Player of the Year Zach Edey is returning. He’s not the only one. though. Purdue “will return 169 of a possible 175 starts from the 2022-23 season.”

Last season, the Boilermakers earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament before being upset by No. 16-seeded Farleigh Dickinson in the first round.