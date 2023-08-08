Purdue unveils updated Purdue Pete logo

A Purdue Pete logo was unveiled in August 2023. (Image Provided/Purdue Athletics via Twitter)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University athletics revealed an updated Purdue Pete logo on Tuesday.

The logo will make its debut for the upcoming 2023 seasons.

“The refresh of the Purdue Athletics department official Purdue Pete will not replace the main logos, rather will remain a secondary look for athletics,” according to a news release.

New year. New look for Purdue Pete. For a limited time, you can shop the updated Purdue Pete gear exclusively through the @PurdueTeamStore ➡️ https://t.co/ohxZmi0Pnv pic.twitter.com/kG2yrdzniX — Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) August 8, 2023

There are some updated features in the new Purdue Pete logo:

An active “Boiler Up” pose and smile.

The traditional “P” in Purdue’s iconic block-style font.

Four color combinations of the logo were created, including the classic Old Gold & Black.

“The former logo will be retired and moved to the Legacy Collection alongside the previous versions of Purdue Pete,” according to the school.

Merchandise with the new logo is already on sale at the Purdue Team Store.