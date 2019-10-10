UIndy heads toward national football title after historic start

Football practice at the University of Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chris Keevers waited an entire career to call the shots.

After two years as a defensive assistant on the University of Indianapolis staff, the former Purdue University defensive lineman is a head football coach for the first time in 2019.

This job, this team, this scene are a long ways away from his early days on campus.

“I was the assistant track coach. I taught some classes. I did a lot of different things, ” Keevers said and then laughed. “I coached a little football, too. I was the defensive line coach. We had a lot of different jobs back then.”

The wait was worth it. The Greyhounds are out of the gate at a historic pace, a perfect 5-0 on the season and the 10th ranked team in the country at the moment.

The last three weeks it has been the best kind of ugly: a 42-0 lead in each game.

“I would definitely say Little League (is the last time) I was a part of that,” said junior running back Al McKeller. “On offense, we are just doing what we are supposed to do.”

The secret is out on the Southside. Homecoming brought in the largest home crowd over the last three seasons.

This isn’t a cute little NCAA Division II success story. This is a team with a 21-game Great Lakes Valley Conference win streak, one shy of tying its own record. The offense is built for XBox, racking up over 500 yards of total yards per game this season.

“Our goal is to win the national championship,” Keevers said. “That is our goal. We won last year. We beat a good playoff team, a ranked team, and made the second round. We just want to keep going.”

“We know it is supposed to be the year,” McKeller said. “We are tired of going to the playoffs and losing first round or losing in the second round.”

At quarterback, TJ Edwards sent one of the best emails in the history of UIndy football after last season. The three-year starter at Southwest Baptist, a fellow Great Lakes Valley school, wanted to finish his career 900 miles from his hometown of Dallas.

Indianapolis was the place to break three Great Lakes Valley all-time records in five weeks — Total yards, passing yards, touchdown passes — and, most importantly, to win.

“I am enjoying myself and enjoying everything about it,” Edwards said. “I love the atmosphere. I love game day. Loving everything.”

Keep an eye on Keevers’ crew this fall.