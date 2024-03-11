Colts agree to multiyear deal with DT Grover Stewart

Grover Stewart #90 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 16, 2023, in Indianapolis. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts continue to pay their own players.

The Colts are re-signing defensive tackle Grover Stewart to a three-year, $39 million contract, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

The move comes hours after Colts general manager Chris Ballard agreed to contracts for star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and linebacker Zaire Franklin.

Pittman Jr. signed a three-year deal worth up to $71.5 million, and Franklin inked a three-year extension worth $31.26 million.

Like Pittman, Stewart’s new deal keeps him in Indianapolis through the 2026 season.

The run-stuffing defensive tackle recorded 41 total tackles last season, with 5 tackles for a loss and 0.5 sacks in 11 games. Stewart missed six games after being suspended for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing drugs.

The 2024 season will be Stewart’s eighth season in Indianapolis after the Colts drafted the Albany State product in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft.

The NFL’s new league year begins on Wednesday, when new player signings become official. Teams can begin negotiating with free agent players on Monday, and the Colts are making sure their top impending free agents stay in Indianapolis.

RELATED COVERAGE

