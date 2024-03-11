NFL Insider: Colts sign LB Zaire Franklin to 3-year, multimillion-dollar extension

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 10: Kenny Moore II #23 and Zaire Franklin #44 of the Indianapolis Colts react during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have signed linebacker Zaire Franklin to a 3-year contract extension, ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter said Monday.

In a post on X, Schefter says the deal was worth $31.26 million and was confirmed by his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Lyke Lincoln.

In January, Franklin set a franchise record for most tackles, with 170. He finished the season with 179 tackles in 16 games played.

Franklin was selected by the Colts in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played college football with Syracuse from 2014 – 2017.