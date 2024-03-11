Search
WR Michael Pittman Jr. confirms 3-year deal with Colts

Michael Pittman Jr. #11 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 16, 2023, in Indianapolis. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said he will be “staying home” in a Monday post on “X,” confirming a 3-year-deal with the team.

The post on X, a platform formerly known as Twitter, stated Pittman and the Colts have agreed to a deal worth up to $71.5 million with $46 million guaranteed.

Pittman quoted the tweet with “Staying home.”

During a press conference last week, head coach Shein Steichen said:

“When you have a reliable player like Pitt that is going to show up every Sunday and make plays like he does, it definitely helps a young quarterback,” he said. “To keep getting that chemistry with those two guys, building, will be huge for (quarterback) Anthony (Richardson’s) growth.”

