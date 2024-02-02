Court design revealed for NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Indiana Pacers on Feb. 1, 2024, shared the court design for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Provided Image)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The court for this month’s NBA All-Star Game inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse has been revealed.

The Pacers shared the court’s design on a social media post Thursday afternoon.

The NBA All-Star Game court for later this month (Photo courtesy: X / Pacers)

“The court features our (Pacers’) signature navy blue and gold colors, a checkered flag silhouette in top left & bottom right corners, and stars along the sidelines as a nod to the 1985 NBA All-Star court,” according to the social media post.

This year’s NBA All-Star Game will be Feb. 18. The game is slated to begin at 8 p.m. EDT.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was named a starter for the Eastern Conference All-Stars during an announcement last week. It will be his second-career appearance in the NBA All-Star Game.

Also on Thursday, the NBA revealed the East will play for Special Olympics Indiana. The West will play for Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis. Each will start the NBA All-Star Game with $100,000, with an additional $240,000 awarded to the charity of the winning team.