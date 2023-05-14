Search
Dustin Johnson goes low for 63, leads by 2 at LIV Golf Tulsa

Captain Dustin Johnson, right, of 4Aces GC, greets golf fans during the second round of LIV Golf Tulsa at the Cedar Ridge Country Club, Saturday, May. 13, 2023, in Broken Arrow, Okla. (Photo by Amy Kontras/LIV Golf via AP)
by: Associated Press
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — Dustin Johnson is in position for his second LIV Golf title. The two-time major champion shot a 63 with a bogey on his final hole. That gives him a two-shot lead over Branden Grace going into the final round of LIV Golf Tulsa. Grace followed his opening 61 with a 67. Bubba Watson was in third place after a 64. He’s four shots behind. Johnson won the LIV Golf points title last year. But this year he has gotten off to a slow start. Johnson has not finished closer than five shots in the previous five LIV events this year.

