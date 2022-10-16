Sports

Former coach Chuck Pagano pounds anvil at Colts game

Former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano pounds the anvil before the Colts game against the Jaguars

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chuck Pagano, former head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, was the guest of honor at Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He could barely move through the stadium, whether on the field or in the concourse, without being stopped for autographs and photographs.

Pagano coached the Colts from 2012 to 2017, leading the Horseshoe to two AFC South championships and an appearance in the 2014 AFC Championship. His battle with leukemia sidelined him for 11 weeks during his first year with the Colts, prompting the popular “Chuck Strong” movement.

Pagano serves as News 8’s exclusive Colts analyst for the 2022 season, appearing every Sunday during Countdown to Kickoff.