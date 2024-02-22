Search
Athlete of the Week: Brebeuf’s Evan Haywood

by: Brian Eckstein
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As the IHSAA boys basketball state tournament begins, one team with high expectations in class 3A is Brebeuf. A key reason for that is the play of senior Evan Haywood.

Haywood is the team’s leading scorer at nearly 21 points per game and leading rebounder at six and a half boards per game. He’s also second on the team in steals.

The Braves enter the final week of the season ranked third in class 3A. They open play in sectional 27 against Shortridge Tuesday at Guerin Catholic.

Last season, Brebeuf was knocked out of the tournament by Guerin Catholic, who went on to reach the 3A championship game. Haywood says he and his teammates have used that as motivation this season so that they can do what it takes to make a tournament run of their own this year.

Over the summer, Haywood committed to play collegiately at Butler University for Thad Matta. He says he made the decision to commit early so he could focus solely on his high school senior season and helping Brebeuf find as much success as possible.

