Athlete of the Week: Center Grove’s Wyatt Krejsa

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – Center Grove senior Wyatt Krejsa is the state’s top-ranked high school wrestler at 150 pounds, but has even higher expectations for himself this season.

Krejsa is a two-time state finalist, finishing 5th as a sophomore at 132 pounds and runner-up last year at 145 pounds. His Center Grove team also finished second at state. Krejsa says he and the Trojans are using the runner up finishes to fuel them this year.

“There’s definitely a lot of motivation in this team right now,” Krejsa said. “We’re hungry. Getting second place burns. I got second individually, and the team got second, so it was like a double whammy in one night. You feel it and you never want to feel it again, so you’re going to work 365 days until you get there again.”

Next season, Krejsa is committed to wrestle at Purdue. He says he is excited for the opportunity to wrestle in a great conference like the Big Ten and also remain close to home.