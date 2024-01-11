Athlete of the Week: Franklin’s Lauren Klem

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Franklin senior point guard Lauren Klem is having another great season on the hardwood for the Grizzly Cubs. The four-year starter is averaging 8 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals per game so far this year.

But Klem is much more than a basketball player. She is a three-sport star at Franklin, also competing in cross country and track.

In fact, last month, Klem committed to Xavier University to run both cross country and track next year.

Klem says she is grateful for the opportunity and support she receives at Franklin to compete in multiple sports and believes the training and competition in each sport allows her to excel in the others.

Lauren adds that she’s been playing basketball since kindergarten. She played softball for a few years, before giving it up in middle school to participate in track and cross country. Klem says her confidence in running was boosted when she noticed she could compete with many of the higher level runners in the state, which fueled her drive to succeed.

Before leaving for Xavier next year, Klem says she wants to help the Grizzly Cubs basketball team reach the class 4A state finals. She also hopes to reach the state finals in track later this spring.