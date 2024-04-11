Athlete of the Week: Mooresville’s Hogan Denny

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Mooresville senior Hogan Denny may be a baseball standout behind the plate, but he is so much more for the Pioneers. That includes on the diamond and across numerous sports.

Denny is an Indiana University baseball commit as a catcher, but for Mooresville, he also plays 3rd base and is the team’s closer on the mound. Last season, Hogan hit .462 with a .636 on-base percentage. He hit nine home runs and added 40 RBI.

Beyond baseball, Denny has also played football and basketball for Mooresville. In football, he played running back, receiver and on defense. During his senior year, he was the team’s quarterback, throwing for 2,422 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also added 1,406 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.

Denny also played guard for multiple years on the Pioneers basketball team.

One of the things Denny says he takes pride in is being a leader. His mindset is that the catcher is the captain on the field. He’s involved in every play so it is important to lead both vocally and by example. His coach, Eric McGaha, adds that part of what makes Hogan so great is that he is willing to sacrifice for others.

Professional scouts have taken notice of Denny and he says it is exciting having that kind of attention, but he doesn’t feel any pressure because he’s just trying to do the best he can doing something he loves.