Former Colts punter Hunter Smith watches son kick game-winning field goal in state championships

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hunter Smith spent twelve years in the NFL. He played for the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLI in 2007.

But his son Josiah had the spotlight when he was tasked with a 38-yard field goal attempt that could win or cost Western Boone their third-straight state title.

“I never felt anything like that before, a situation like this in a room that size with a crowd that size for those stakes,” Hunter Smith explained.

It’s been about a decade since Hunter Smith laced up his shoes in Lucas Oil Stadium, and there stood his 15-year old son.

“I only could express one emotion, I just, it was just, I just cried. I just broke down crying. I didn’t, I didn’t know where that came from,” Hunter said. “It’s kind of that feeling of your child is out there and they’re suddenly put in this situation and better than anyone in the stadium.”

Josiah, 15, nailed the kick.

“I think I walked out on that field and I could just, it was a really surreal experience cause like I just, I felt like I was walking in his footsteps,” Josiah added. “I stepped up to do it, I really just thought of my dad always told me just to calm down and just go do something. And so that’s, that’s what I had to do.”

It will go down in IHSAA history as one of the great come-from-behind classics, and for the Smith family, this highlight will be hard to top.

“I don’t think I’ve ever felt relief like that. I don’t think I would’ve felt relief like that, doing something that wasn’t a Super Bowl myself,” Hunter said.

“It was crazy. I, I really have no words to describe how I felt …but I mean, one plate doesn’t win a championship,” Josiah said.

And one kick doesn’t define a career. You can expect much more from Josiah, who’s just in the middle of his sophomore year.

“I’ve always thought Josiah was very special. I’ve always been blown away by his humility and blown away by his talent. I don’t know, there’s something different about him and I’ve, I’ve always, uh, I’ve seen that in him since he was young,” Hunter added, “So, I don’t think there is really a ceiling for him. Truthfully, he does pretty much everything better than I did it, at his age or 20 years later.”

From state rings to Super Bowl rings, the Smith family is just getting started.