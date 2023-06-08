Heritage Christian baseball star also a talented musician

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heritage Christian baseball player Andrew Wiggins makes it look easy when he’s on the diamond.

“We knew he was special,” said Head Coach Dan Ambrose. “All you have to do is walk around the field when he’s here to know he’s special.”

The senior pitcher and outfielder is one of the top prospects in the state.

“I think I’ve grown mentally and also physically,” said Wiggins, an Indiana University baseball signee. “Growing into a leadership role on this team. But also, physically. In the game of baseball, knowing when to do damage and doing that often.”

There is a sign of “All-State Honorees” that sits behind the baseball field at Heritage Christian School, just off Binford Boulevard at 75th Street on the northeast side. On that sign, Wiggins’ name is listed twice, which shows you just how talented he is as a player. But, Wiggins also is extremely talented away from the diamond.

He plays multiple instruments, including the saxophone, which he learned to play in the sixth grade.

“I’ve heard some saxophone players and was like, ‘Man, that sounds really cool,’” Wiggins said. “So, I wanted to play. I told my band director, and she was like, ‘OK. For you to play saxophone, you need to play the clarinet or the flute first.’ So, I chose the clarinet, played that for a couple weeks, and then I transitioned to the saxophone, and the rest is history.”

Some of the other instruments Wiggins can play include the ukulele, piano and bass guitar.

His head coach is impressed with how good of a musician Wiggins is away from the field.

“When you hear a good saxophone, it just puts you at ease,” Coach Ambrose said. “It’s amazing. He’s really amazing. Very, very talented kid.”

He’s so talented that Wiggins was asked to perform the national anthem prior to the Eagles’ game against Guerin Catholic on May 12 at Victory Field in downtown Indianapolis.

Andrew playing national anthem at Victory Field pic.twitter.com/Zb4usqzlS3 — Eric Wiggins (@ELWiggins728) May 19, 2023

“My dad was an Army captain and retired, and so his (Andrew’s) grandfather served in this country,” said Eric Wiggins, Andrew’s father. “So, to hear him play that (at Victory Field) with such passion really makes it emotional for me.”

The performance was the second time Wiggins has performed the national anthem at a sporting event. He also performed the anthem during Heritage Christian’s boys’ basketball Senior Night earlier this year.

Heritage Christian plays in the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s 2A semistate round of the tournament this Saturday against Mitchell. That contest will be at 2 p.m. in Mooresville. Should the Eagles win, they would play either Covenant Christian or Brownstown Central later that night at 8 o’clock.