High schools ready to kick off 2019 football season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re kicking off high school football on WISH-TV.

Students at Warren Central High School got an early start to the season on Friday.

The school’s fan section known as “The Pit,” was full of students by 5:30 a.m. They showed off their school pride with t-shirts, body paint and some of their favorite Warren Central chants.

Warren Central takes on Center Grove Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. You can catch that game on MyINDY-TV 23.

We’ll have highlights from that game and 20 others on The Zone. The Zone starts at 11:08 p.m.

If you’re out at a game and catch a great play, tweet it at us using #TheZone8.