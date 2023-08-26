Search
Highlights: Kokomo vs. Whiteland; Aug. 25, 2023

by: Nathaniel Finch
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kokomo beat Whiteland 27-13 on the road. Watch the highlights above.

