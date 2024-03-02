Search
Highlights: Pendleton Heights vs. New Palestine – March 1, 2024

Pendleton Heights vs. New Pal; March 1, 2024

by: Nathaniel Finch
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from some of the top high school basketball sectional semifinal games around central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Pendleton Heights vs. New Palestine above.

New Palestine 60 – Pendleton Heights 58

