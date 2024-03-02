Highlights: Pendleton Heights vs. New Palestine – March 1, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from some of the top high school basketball sectional semifinal games around central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Pendleton Heights vs. New Palestine above.

New Palestine 60 – Pendleton Heights 58

The Zone

