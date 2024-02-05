Search
Highlights: Pike vs. Franklin Central – Feb. 3, 2024

by: Nathaniel Finch
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, WISH-TV featured highlights from the top high school girls basketball sectional championship games around central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Pike vs. Franklin Central above.

Pike 61 – Franklin Central 60

