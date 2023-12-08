See which basketball games will be highlighted on Week 2 of ‘The Zone’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tonight at 11:08 p.m., WISH-TV’s high school basketball show, ‘The Zone,’ will air highlights of the top games across central Indiana.

This week, ‘The Zone’ will spotlight 10 high school basketball games from the area.

See if your school will be featured on Friday!

THE ZONE SCHEDULE

Game 1: Franklin Central @ Ben Davis

4A No. 6 Ben Davis (2-1) hosts a Franklin Central team (1-2) that comes off an upset win over then-No. 2 Brownsburg last week.

Game 2: Noblesville @ Carmel (WNDY Game of the Week)

A pair of 4A top 20 teams do battle in Carmel as the No. 17 Greyhounds (2-1) host the No. 12 Noblesville Millers (2-1). This is the MyINDY-TV Game of the Week, available LIVE on our sister station, Channel 23.

Game 3: Crispus Attucks @ Warren Central

4A No. 9 Crispus Attucks (2-1) heads to the Eastside to take on winless Warren Central (0-2).

Game 4: Zionsville @ Lawrence Central

Two .500 teams go at it as Lawrence Central (2-2) hosts Zionsville (1-1).

Game 5: Brownsburg @ Pike

4A No. 7 Brownsburg (3-1) heads to Pike (1-1) following a narrow win over Warren Central in the Sneakers for Santa Shootout that the Bulldogs hosted.

Game 6: Franklin @ Greenwood

A Southside battle takes place in Greenwood as the Woodmen (0-3) host the Franklin (3-1) Grizzly Cubs.

Game 7: Bloomington South @ Southport

Southport (1-2) plays host to Bloomington South (2-1) tonight.

Game 8: Bishop Chatard @ Heritage Christian

Chatard opens its season tonight after an undefeated state title run in football, heading to Heritage Christian (1-0).

Game 9: Terre Haute South @ North Central

North Central (2-1) makes its first appearance in the polls at No. 18 after a blowout win at Tech last week. The Panthers host Terre Haute South (2-1).

Game 10: Perry Meridian @ Whiteland

Perry Meridian (0-5) is still searching for its first win on the year with a road trip to Whiteland (1-2).

SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, @WISH_TV.

Follow us on Facebook at WISH-TV.

Make sure to use the hashtag #TheZone8!