The Zone Extra: April 11, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV brings you more central Indiana high school sports coverage each week in “The Zone Extra.”

This week on the show, sports director Anthony Calhoun is joined in the coaches corner by Southport boys volleyball head coach Ethan Coffman, whose Cardinals are having a great season. The team has won nine of its past ten matches.

Plus, Mooresville senior Hogan Denny is the featured athlete of the week. Denny is primarily a catcher for the Pioneers, but also plays 3rd base and is the team’s closer on the mound. In addition, Denny has shined at multiple positions for years on the football team and also played basketball at Mooresville. He is an IU baseball commit.

In addition, the on campus feature shines on a Purdue men’s basketball team with 11 players from the state of Indiana on the roster. The Boilermakers are coming off a first national championship appearance in 55 years.

Also, the ask the commissioner segment has a Masters theme to it as we talk a little golf with Paul Neidig of the IHSAA.

All that and more can be seen in the video above.