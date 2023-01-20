High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: January 19, 2023

In the coaches corner, his Bulldogs are 14-1 and ranked #3 in the state. Brownsburg boys basketball coach Steve Lynch joins Charlie Clifford for a conversation.

In the coaches corner, his Bulldogs are 14-1 and ranked #3 in the state. Brownsburg boys basketball coach Steve Lynch joins Charlie Clifford for a conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week is setting program records at Cathedral. We’ll introduce you to Irish senior swimmer Sammy Bridges.

Also, earlier this month he shattered the program scoring record, and last week his dunk shattered a backboard. We connect with Brownstown Central star junior and future Purdue Boilermaker Jack Benter as he reacts to a play that will be remembered for a long time.

And we go on campus at Butler to catch up with former Perry Meridian basketball star and Indiana all-star Jayden Taylor during his sophomore season with the Bulldogs