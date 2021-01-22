High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: January 21, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

This week, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun is joined in our Coach’s Corner by the man leading one of the most exciting girls basketball teams in the area, Franklin Community’s Josh Sabol.

Plus, Charlie Clifford introduces you to our athlete of the week, Isaiah Stafford of Crispus Attucks.

Also, we catch up with the Center Grove boys basketball team after they claimed the Johnson County Tournament championship.

And be sure to catch our play of the week courtesy of the Warren Central Warriors. All that and more can be seen in the video above!

