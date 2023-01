Sports

HMD Motorsports expanding headquarters to former Brownsburg Marsh building

An empty Marsh supermarket building sits at 62nd Street and Keystone Avenue on Indy's north side. (WISH Photo from Video)

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — The HMD Motorsports racing team announced its plan Tuesday to expand its headquarters to the former Marsh grocery building in Brownsburg.

A statement from HMD Motorsports confirmed the plan to renovate the vacant building at 843 E. Main St, the former Marsh supermarket.

HMD Motorsports says the building has been empty since 2017.

HMD Motorsports says the expansion will add employees over the next five years. Construction was expected to be completed by late summer.