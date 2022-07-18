Indiana Fever

Stewart hit 4 3s, scores 25 to help Storm beat Fever 81-65

UNCASVILLE, CT - JUNE 08: A close-up view of the game ball used during the WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun on June 8, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 25 points, Jewell Loyd and Tina Charles added 15 points apiece and the Seattle Storm beat Indiana 81-65 to extend the Fever’s losing streak to nine games.

Seattle (17-8) is a half-game behind the Las Vegas Aces (18-7) and two games back of the WNBA-leading and defending-champion Chicago Sky (19-6).

Ezi Magbegor scored back-to-back baskets inside to give the Storm the lead for good and spark a 15-2 run that made it 23-13 when Stewart hit a 3 with 2:11 left in the first quarter.

NaLyssa Smith led Indiana (5-22) with 15 points and nine rebounds.