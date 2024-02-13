Hornets buzz past Pacers

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) drives into Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., on Feb. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Indiana Pacers 111-102 on Monday night to improve to 2-0 since the arrival of five new players via trade.

Newcomers Grant Williams, Seth Curry, Tre Mann and Vasilije Micic added an offensive spark for the Hornets, who finished with 27 assists. Williams led the team with 21 points and Curry scored 18 off the bench. Mann got the start and finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Micic added a calming influence on offense and helped spark Charlotte’s solid ball movement.

Myles Turner had 22 points and Aaron Nesmith scored 21 for the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton chipped in 13 points and 12 rebounds while playing 34 minutes in the loss.

The Hornets, who have been plagued by injuries this season, have had fresh legs post-trade.

Williams has provided a huge boost off the bench and physical presence, while Mann and Micic have used their quickness off the dribble to create opportunities for their teammates.

The Hornets took an 81-80 lead into the fourth behind Curry, who swung the momentum when he knocked down a 3 and scored on a drive through traffic late in the third quarter.

Charlotte kept attacking in the fourth and Brandon Miller’s pull-up foul-line jumper gave the Hornets a 103-95 lead with 2:47 remaining. Bridges added a hammer dunk over Turner on Charlotte’s next possession, bringing the crowd to its feet.

Williams had four free throws in the final minute to help put the game away.

Charlotte shot 53.7% from the field and its bench outscored the Pacers 44-18.

