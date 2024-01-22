Kevin Durant scores 40 points, Suns hold off Pacers for 5th straight victory

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) motions after a basket against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 40 points, Devin Booker had 26 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Indiana Pacers 117-110 on Sunday night for their fifth straight victory.

Bradley Beal added 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting for Phoenix, which led for most of the night and took a 91-83 advantage into the fourth quarter.

The Pacers made a few runs early in the final period, but Durant seemed to thwart every rally with another mid-range basket. The 35-year-old star made his first five shots of the fourth quarter.

Indiana has lost four of five. Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 18 points, and Pascal Siakam — acquired this week from Toronto — had 15 points and seven assists. All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton sat out for the sixth time in seven games because of a left hamstring strain.

Indiana used a 11-0 run to take a 105-103 lead on Hield’s 3-pointer with 3:20 left, but Durant responded again, this time with a 3-pointer, and the Suns wouldn’t trail again. Durant made 18 of 25 shots, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, putting together a big scoring night without taking a free throw.

Beal hit three baskets in the final 2:11 that were crucial in helping Phoenix keep the lead. Booker shot just 9 of 24 from the field, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range, but had a crucial steal with about 25 seconds remaining to seal it.

The Suns jumped out to a 33-25 lead after one quarter, shooting 62% from the field, and held a 65-61 advantage at halftime. Durant had 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting.

Indiana’s Jalen Smith — who was drafted by the Suns in 2021 and part of the roster that made it to the NBA Finals — had 15 points and four rebounds against his former team.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host Denver on Tuesday night.

Suns: Host Chicago on Monday night.