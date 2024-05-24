Tyrese Haliburton leaves Game 2 early due to an injury

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball during the second quarter in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on May 23, 2024, in Boston. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON (WISH) — Not only did the Pacers lose Game 2, but guard Tyrese Haliburton got injured as well.

He subbed out with 3:44 remaining in the third quarter and never returned.

After the game, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said his Haliburton’s injury is to his left hamstring and that Haliburton is feeling sore. He also said that they would know more about the injury on Friday and even more on Saturday.

“We hope that this is a very short term aggravation, but again, we’ll know more tomorrow and then Saturday,” Carlisle said. “Obviously, the next game is coming quickly.”

Haliburton injured his left hamstring earlier in the regular season, causing him to miss 10 games. He was also battling injuries earlier in the playoffs against the Knicks. He at one point had a back injury, an ankle injury, and a tailbone injury.

Haliburton has averaged 18.7 points per game in the playoffs so far. He had 10 points and 8 assists before he left the game on Thursday. When he subbed out, the Pacers were already down 11 points. They lost the game by 16, 126-110.

Haliburton was named to the All-NBA Third Team on Wednesday, the first All-NBA honor of his career. He was also selected as an all-star for the second time of his career this season. He lead the NBA in assists per game, racking up 10.9 per game in the regular season.

The Pacers now trail 2-0 in the series after their loss in Game 2 on Thursday. They head back to Indianapolis for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday. Gainbridge Fieldhouse has been good for the Pacers so far these playoffs. They’re an unbeaten 6-0 at home and haven’t lost in Indianapolis since March 18.

Game 3 is set for 8:30 p.m. Saturday.