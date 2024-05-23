Tyrese Haliburton named All-NBA Third Team

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) is fouled by New York Knicks guard Miles McBride while driving to the basket during the second half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 10, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has been named to the All-NBA Third Team.

Haliburton is the sixth player in franchise history to be selected to an All-NBA Team, joining Reggie Miller, Jermaine O’Neal, Paul George, Victor Oladipo, and Metta World Peace.

The All-Star guard guided Indiana to a 47-35 record during the regular season and averaged 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and led the league with a career-best 10.9 assists per game. He also set a Pacers franchise record with 752 assists.

Haliburton also set two NBA records during the 2023-24 season. He became the first player in league history to record multiple games with 25+ points, 15+ assists, and zero turnovers, and he did so in back-to-back games at Philadelphia on Nov. 12 and 15.

He’s also the only player in NBA history to ever record three career games with 20+ points, 17+ assists, and zero turnovers, all of which happened this season.

Haliburton’s success has continued into the postseason. He led the Pacers to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in a decade, averaging 19.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game during the playoffs.

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals series against the Boston Celtics is Thursday at 8 p.m. The series will return to Indianapolis for Games 3 and 4.

