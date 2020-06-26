IMS to limit Indy 500 attendance to 50% capacity

FILE - In this May 29, 2016, file photo, James Hinchcliffe, of Canada, leads the field into the first turn on the start of the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles had a very real fear following last year's 100th edition of the Indy 500: That many in the record-setting crowd packing his track last May would decide to be "101 and done." Instead, the milestone appears to have given the Greatest Spectacle in Racing a lasting bump heading into next weekend's running. (AP Photo/R Brent Smith, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – While the Greatest Spectacle in Racing is still set to run in 2020, the stands at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will not be full.

That’s because IMS announced that they will be limiting fan attendance to the Indianapolis 500 to 50% capacity.

The speedway put out a statement announcing the move Friday morning.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 500 will now run on Aug. 23.