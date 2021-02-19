There are 100 days until the 2021 Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are just 100 days until the next Indianapolis 500.

Preparations for the 105th running of the Indy 500 are officially underway at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

IMS president Doug Boles dropped by Daybreak to share in the excitement for the upcoming race.

“It’s an exciting day when we can start counting down from 100 and we can start to get into those double digits,” said Boles. “So we’re looking forward to it.”

A question at the top of mind is: will there be fans this year?

“We certainly hope so. Like everybody, we’re watching what’s going on in the city and the state right now,” said Boles. “With our numbers trending in the right direction, with the availability of the vaccine; we’re really really hopeful. It’s really just waiting until later in the spring to make a final decision, because we want to give ourselves every opportunity to be able to host as many fans as possible.”

